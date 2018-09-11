BCB/Elizabeth Styles U-21 Tournament… RHT Gizmos & Gadgets into final, Albion to face Blairmont in semi final

Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets on Sunday advanced to the final of the Elizabeth Styles Under-21 sponsored tournament organised by the Berbice Cricket Board. They crushed Tucber Park Cricket Club by eight wickets at the Area ‘H’ Ground while Albion Community Centre Cricket Club was able to fight back against Young Warriors Cricket Club to clinch a semifinal date with archrival Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club.

Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets won the toss and surprisingly elected to field, despite all the players being involved in the BCB/New York Business Group U-19 final, less that twelve hours before.

Tucber Park was dismissed for a meagre 104 off 43.2 overs with only Steve Deonarine 24, Martin Singh 18 and Abdul Ramsammy 11 reaching double figures. Bowling for Rose Hall Town, left arm spinners Simon Naidu and Jeremy Sandia took 3-14 and 3-22, respectively. Naidu, who is also the Assistant Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, confused the visitors with his clever variations. National U-19 offspinner Junior Sinclair 2-18 and Kevin Sinclair 1-20, supported well.

A confident Rose Hall Town spearheaded by their Captain Kevin Sinclair raced to victory in just 8.5 overs, ending on 106-2. Kevin cracked a brutal 58 before he was dismissed by Martin Singh with the scores level.

Sinclair’s innings was decorated with six huge sixes and four sweetly timed boundaries. His opening partner and fellow national player Junior Sinclair supported with 40 (1×4 3×6) as the pair added 83 for the first wicket in just 5.5 overs.

National U-15 players Mahendra Gopilall and Jonathan Rampersaud were unbeaten on two each when victory was achieved. Leon Swammy and Martin Singh took one wicket each for Tucber Park.

At the Canje Ground, Albion Community Centre was dismissed for 99 in 23.3 overs with Kevin Umroa 15 and Ramesh Kasinauth 12 the only batsmen to reach double figures. Trevon Stanislaus 4-11 and Dilshan Mc Donald 3-13 were the best bowlers for Young Warriors.

In response, despite a fighting 26 from National U-19 player Alex Algoo, Young Warriors was bowled out for 45. Leftarmer Mahendra Chaitnarine had the remarkable figures of 7-13 from 9 tight overs while Gourav Ramesh supported with 3-18.

Albion Community Centre and Blairmont would clash on Saturday at the Blairmont Ground to decide the second finalist.