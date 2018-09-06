Grosvenor, Sharma help Adventure Sports to T10 softball title

Shaz Grosvenor and Gavindra Sharma starred with the bat to inspire Adventure Sports Club to a 51-run victory over Ariel in the final of the Adventure Sports Club T10 softball tournament on Sunday last.

Grosvenor struck 2 fours and 11 sixes in a robust 80 while Sharma hammered 65 (2×4 7×6) as Adventure Sports Club posted a challenging 206-2, batting first at Golden Fleece Beach, Essequibo Coast.

Chandy Jairam and Javed Azeez contributed 25 and 18 respectively; Jonathan Fernandez took 1-19. Ariel were restricted for 156-6 in reply. Fernandez and S. Lall made 27 each. Deon Grosvenor claimed three wickets each for the winners.

Adventure Sports Club beat Golden Fleece by 10 wickets in their semifinal encounter. Golden Fleece batted first and managed 132-9. Patrick Rooplall stroked 51 while Sharma and Deon Grosvenor took two wickets each. Adventure Sports Club responded with 133-0 in seven overs. Shaz Grosvenor scored 69 and Sharma 62.

Ariel overcame Annandale by 30 runs. Ariel took first strike and mustered 161-3. Brian Mangar slammed 78; Neilan Cadogan took two wickets. Annandale got to 132-7 in response. Cadogan kept his team in the hunt with an attacking 98 but when he departed the remaining batsmen failed to show any resistance, Mangar picked up three wickets.

Shaz Grosvenor was named man-of-the-match and best batman respectively while Sharma was voted the best bowler of the tournament. Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Javed Azeez of Adventure Sports Club said the tournament was held in an effort to re-energise the sport on the Essequibo Coast adding that it will be played annually.

He congratulated the winning team as well as the outstanding players and expressed gratitude to the sponsors. The competition was sponsored by Shawn Mini Mart, Arnold Sankar and Sons Auto Sales and R and G Mining Enterprise.