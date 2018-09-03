CMRC Stage 3…Truelove secures valuable points for Team Mohamed’s; Andrew King wins to strengthen title defence

Current Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) Super Bike Champions, Team Mohamed’s, remained poised to retain their title after their riders Matthew and Harry Truelove made light work of their competitors yesterday at Bushy Park Race Circuit, Barbados, during the third and penultimate leg of the CMRC.

Matthew Truelove won all three races in the superstock class, edging his brother on each occasion after the duo had qualified on poles 1-2 respectively following Saturday’s qualification.

Guyanese Superbiker Matthew Vieira was on the podium on all three occasions as the ‘Land of Many Waters’ occupied 1-3 in each Super Stock Race.

In the group Four Class (cars), there were wins each for defending champion Andrew King along with his Guyanese teammate Mark Vieira and Barbadian, Mark Maloney. In the group Two Class, President of Guyana’s Motor Racing authority, Rameez Mohamed finished fourth in race one, fifth in race two but did not finish race three, with Trinidad’s Justin Sanguinette winning two of those races with Marc Gill of Barbados winning the other.

There were no competitors in Group three for Guyana but Trinidad’s Ronald Wortman finished on top the podium in all three races.