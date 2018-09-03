CMRC Stage 3…Truelove secures valuable points for Team Mohamed’s; Andrew King wins to strengthen title defence

Latest update September 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM
Current Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) Super Bike Champions, Team Mohamed’s, remained poised to retain their title after their riders Matthew and Harry Truelove made light work of their competitors yesterday at Bushy Park Race Circuit, Barbados, during the third and penultimate leg of the CMRC.
Matthew Truelove won all three races in the superstock class, edging his brother on each occasion after the duo had qualified on poles 1-2 respectively following Saturday’s qualification.
Guyanese Superbiker Matthew Vieira was on the podium on all three occasions as the ‘Land of Many Waters’ occupied 1-3 in each Super Stock Race.
In the group Four Class (cars), there were wins each for defending champion Andrew King along with his Guyanese teammate Mark Vieira and Barbadian, Mark Maloney. In the group Two Class, President of Guyana’s Motor Racing authority, Rameez Mohamed finished fourth in race one, fifth in race two but did not finish race three, with Trinidad’s Justin Sanguinette winning two of those races with Marc Gill of Barbados winning the other.
There were no competitors in Group three for Guyana but Trinidad’s Ronald Wortman finished on top the podium in all three races.
Sep 03, 2018Abosaide Cadogan turned in a commendable performance to lead Bingo Spartans to a 6-1 victory over Woodpecker Hikers while Hikers Gadgets and Hikers triumphed when the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB)...
Sep 03, 2018
Sep 03, 2018
Sep 03, 2018
Sep 03, 2018
Sep 03, 2018
The more President Granger expands on his way of thinking about important things in the country, the more difficult... more
Kaieteur News is being taken to task for reporting critically on the China and Belt Initiative. But what Kaieteur News is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Throughout the 185-year history of the Judicial Committee of the British Privy Council, it has never... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]