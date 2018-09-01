Sports Policy Draft Bill a work in progress – President Granger

During H.E. President David Granger’s press conference yesterday in the Rupununi Room at the Ministry of the Presidency, he noted that the National Sports Policy is still in the ‘Green Paper’ phase which indicates that the draft policy is some way off from being presented to Parliament.

”What we have done in several areas is to put forward green papers and this green paper gives the wider community an opportunity to make suggestions. A green paper is not a bill, it is meant to be discussed and (after) having those discussions we could consider having a bill to be debated in the national assembly”, the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana noted.

In June this year, the Ministry of the Presidency had released a draft of the National Sports Policy and a release from that entity had stated that further feedback was invited on the draft which was generated between November 2016 – June 2018, based on research, reviews, consultations and analysis as was chronicled in the document.

Notable areas of the draft’s focus include historical and philosophical narratives; vision & mission; fundamental and guiding principles; national, regional and internationally applicable laws; collaboration among national agencies on sports programmes and projects; sports governance, administration, management, organisation, education and educational institutions, medicine, financing (funding, sponsorship, incentives), tourism, manufacturing, intellectual property rights; elite athlete development, the media, overseas offices, Diaspora support, and anti-doping.