Limacol Football Tournament… Mahaica needle Police; Pele and Rangers draw on opening night

Sep 01, 2018

Northern Rangers’ Stephen Reynolds (on the ball) being marked closely by Pele’s Lloyd Anderson. (Calvin Chapman photo)

Action in the Mahaica Determinators (black) and Police FC on Thursday night at the MOE ground.

Thursday night’s kickoff of the third Limacol Football Tournament was delayed by over an hour but when the first whistle blew, the fans which included members of Guyana’s Under-19 cricket team that recently won the Regional 50-over tournament for the 5th successive time were thrilled by a close opening encounter of the double header between an experienced Northern Rangers Football Club (NRFC) and the young and talented Pele FC, which ended 1-1.
At the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue under lights, both Pele and Northern Rangers created many chances in the first half but both goals weren’t scored until the second half of play.
Sixteen-year-old Stephan Reynolds thumped in a powerful, close range header for Northern Rangers in the 53rd minute after meeting a well placed cross to give his side the lead. However, that lead was short-lived as 15 minutes after Pele’s Skipper Stephan Reynolds kept cool and buried a penalty kick in the 68th minute following a hand ball the box by Rangers.
Pele looked very dangerous after equalising but resolute defending kept the score locked at 1-1 until the final whistle. Meanwhile, in the second match, last year’s runners’ up, Police Football Club had a horrible start to their campaign after being threaded by East Coast’s Mahaica Determinators 1-0.
Police has been one of the most consistent second division clubs in the country for the past two years, reaching a total of seven finals and they will certainly be looking to bounce back from the disappointing loss that Mahaica’s Cordell Haywood subjected them to when he scored in the 21st minute.
The tournament continues Monday with two more group matches featuring Pouderoyen versus Beacons at 18:00hrs while the main event will see Police looking to bounce back when they play Northern Rangers in the feature game at 20:00hrs.
The champions will walk away with $600,000 while the runners up in the tourney will pocket $300,000, third place $150,000 and fourth, $75,000. All group matches for fans would be free of cost. (Calvin Chapman)

