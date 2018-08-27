Mangal, Prashad and Solomon triumph in Trophy Stall Annual Tourney

The weather was good, the golf course was in excellent condition and so was the mood of the golfers as they vied for supremacy in one of the usual highlight tournaments of the year, – the annual Trophy Stall Golf Tournament – of Saturday August 25, 2018, played in the now refreshing Flights format.

Managing Director and Proprietor of Trophy Stall Mr Ramesh Sunich, outstanding for his contribution of trophies, support and sponsorship to several sports disciplines in Guyana, such as boxing, basketball, cricket and football to name a few, being commited to the development of golfing in Guyana, sponsored another annual Trophy Stall Golf Tournament, which he started doing since 2009.

Trophy Stall, of 241 South Road & Bourda Street, Bourda, Georgetown, Phone:592 227-5220, is a leading supplier of trophies in Guyana, and the tournament is always a highlight of golfers. Mr Sunich and Trophy Stall have been associated with Lusignan Golf Club by means of trophies – whether gifts or purchases – for some 19 years. On hand to assist Captain Chatterpaul Deo in the distribution of trophies for Trophy Stall was visiting golfer Mr Rabi Sukul (who served as Appeal Judge in Guyana for abrief period, but now has a Law Firm in the UK).

Among the competitors on Saturday, Mike Mangal and Patrick Prashad, who had been knocking at the door for victory for quite some time, were finally able to triumph over their Flight competitors, while Maurice Solomon, in his usual inimitable style continued his winning streak to take home the 1stin his category.

In the ‘A’ or Championship Frlight, (handicap 0 – 9,) winners were Mike Mangal 72/80 – 1st and youthful Kevin Dinanauth (son of the former Guyana Open champion Mohanlall Dinanauth) 78/81 – 2nd. Also of honorable mention in this category were Nazeem ‘Papo’ Haniff 81/88 and Richard Haniff 82/91.

In the ‘B’ Flight, (handicapp 10 – 18) the winners were Patrick Prashad 69/79 – 1st and Lekhnarine ‘Mahesh’ Shivraj 71/88 – 2nd. This category, which has the most golfers of the three categories, usually has as keen competition as the Championship Flight. Other golfers who played well but did not reach the winners’ row were (Club President) Aleem Hussain 73/83; Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud 75/89; Joaan Deo 75/91; Kalyan Tiwari 76/89; (winner of the Flight in the Crown Mining tournament of Wednesday, August 22,) Aasrodeen Shaw 77/91 and Gavin Todd 79/96.

In the ‘C’ Flight, (handicap 19 – 28,) winners were Maurice Solomon 79/100 and Robert Hanoman 80/128. Mark Lashley 91/115 also performed creditably in the ‘C’ Flight.

Two other prizes were awarded to Partrick Prashad – one for the Best Gross of 79 and the other for the overall Best Net of 69. Nearest to The Pin was won by David Harry, while the Longest Drive was won by (the often winner) Richard Haniff.