Bandits grab millions from Real Value Supermarket

The Chinese proprietors of the Real Value Supermarket at the corner of Church and Thomas Streets are counting losses in excess of fourteen million dollars in cash and valuables, while some individuals had to seek medical attention, after bandits invaded the premises, robbed and beat them early yesterday morning.

Kaieteur News learnt that three armed men entered the premises around 03:00 hrs through a steel door to the northeast of the building, where they made their way to the top floor of the building – the living quarters – and woke their unsuspecting victims from their sleep.

A vicious assault then begun as the assailants demanded cash and valuables.

This publication was reliably informed that local currency in the vicinity of $7 million was taken from a safe, along with US$30,000 and a number of high end cell phones.

The Supermarket was opened for business as usual, but the owner had to seek medical attention, since he had received a sound beating from the bandits.

The police in a statement said the bandits left the premises via the southwestern entrance, in a vehicle that was waiting outside. So far the vehicle has not been identified.

Investigations are ongoing while police access CCTV footage to help identify the perpetrators.