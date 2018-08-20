Nand Persaud Group of Companies and Sky Plus Promotion says thanks

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies and its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group said a big thank you to all those who contributed in one way or the other to make their recently held one day horserace meet dubbed the “Nand Persaud Karibee Mega Sprint Classic” a success.

With main head office at No36 Macedonia, Corentyne, Berbice, the company is well known for its Karibee Rice Brand.

The organisers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Managing Director Ramesh Sunich and his Trophy Stall Group, Beverage Giants Ansa McAl Trading, Republic Bank, 4R Bearings, NPI (Blue Sky) Communications, Flecotec Incorporated, NPG Packaging, Green Power Solution, Jumbo Jet, NTN television, Prem’s Electrical, Retired Jockey Abdul Latiff, businessmen Deo Persaud, Jaikaran Seegobin and Jaikishan Persaud among others.

Known as a pacesetter and for its innovation, generosity and organising ability, the activity was well organised and attended with slow motion replay photo finish camera and Big Screen being used.

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies boosts a number of subsidiaries which includes its Rice Milling and Packaging Complex at No36 Village, its Retail and Wholesale Outlet at Corriverton, Blue Sky Tech at Tain, Amazonia Rice Outlet at Black Bush Polder, NPG Packaging and Plastic Inc. at Wellington Park, its Agricultural and Machinery Department at No36 and its International Communication INC at Tain and East Bank Demerara and General Store at Rose Hall Town.

It is a leading player in the country’s Green Energy drive and is also into a number of partnerships including the Plastic packaging and printing Factory on the East Bank of Demerara.

The committee will also like to say special thanks to Commander B Division Assistant Commissioner Lyndon Alves and ranks of the Guyana Police Force and to all for their unstinted support and look for their continued patronage for the next activity.

Coordinator Mohendra “Mohin” Persaud stated that they were grateful and pleased with the support shown. (Samuel Whyte)