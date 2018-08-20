Latest update August 20th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nand Persaud Group of Companies and Sky Plus Promotion says thanks

Aug 20, 2018 Sports 0

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies  and its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group said a big thank you to all those who contributed in one way or the other to make their recently held one day horserace meet dubbed the “Nand Persaud Karibee Mega Sprint Classic” a success.

Mohendra “Mohin” Persaud

With main head office at No36 Macedonia, Corentyne, Berbice, the company is well known for its Karibee Rice Brand.
The organisers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Managing Director Ramesh Sunich and his Trophy Stall Group, Beverage Giants Ansa McAl Trading, Republic Bank, 4R Bearings, NPI (Blue Sky) Communications, Flecotec Incorporated, NPG Packaging, Green Power Solution, Jumbo Jet, NTN television, Prem’s Electrical, Retired Jockey Abdul Latiff, businessmen Deo Persaud, Jaikaran Seegobin and Jaikishan Persaud among others.
Known as a pacesetter and for its innovation, generosity and organising ability, the activity was well organised and attended with slow motion replay photo finish camera and Big Screen being used.
The Nand Persaud Group of Companies boosts a number of subsidiaries which includes its Rice Milling and Packaging Complex at No36 Village, its Retail and Wholesale Outlet at Corriverton, Blue Sky Tech at Tain, Amazonia Rice Outlet at Black Bush Polder, NPG Packaging and Plastic Inc. at Wellington Park, its Agricultural and Machinery Department at No36 and its International Communication INC at Tain and East Bank Demerara and General Store at Rose Hall Town.
It is a leading player in the country’s Green Energy drive and is also into a number of partnerships including the Plastic packaging and printing Factory on the East Bank of Demerara.
The committee will also like to say special thanks to Commander B Division Assistant Commissioner Lyndon Alves and ranks of the Guyana Police Force and to all for their unstinted support and look for their continued patronage for the next activity.
Coordinator Mohendra “Mohin” Persaud stated that they were grateful and pleased with the support shown.   (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal…MVP Drakes last gasp strike clinches title for Figgy Green Jags

Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal…MVP Drakes last gasp...

Aug 20, 2018

The final of the fifth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal tournament culminated in fantastic fashion on Saturday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court as tournament...
Read More
Pepsi C’bean School Boys & Girls Boxing C/Ships…Guyanese Wright, Pompey register TKOs in International bouts

Pepsi C’bean School Boys & Girls Boxing...

Aug 20, 2018

Hetmyer hundred sends Tallawahs tumbling to maiden defeat

Hetmyer hundred sends Tallawahs tumbling to...

Aug 20, 2018

Large crowd witness teams advance to Guinness Cage KO round

Large crowd witness teams advance to Guinness...

Aug 20, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield Football League continues

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield...

Aug 20, 2018

Pele Alumni “Frank Watson” Intra-Association U15 Tournament…GFA leg kicks off with a win for Santos FC

Pele Alumni “Frank Watson” Intra-Association...

Aug 20, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]