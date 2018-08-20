Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal…MVP Drakes last gasp strike clinches title for Figgy Green Jags

The final of the fifth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal tournament culminated in fantastic fashion on Saturday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court as tournament favourites Figgy Green Jags edged the young and talented Germans United team 8-7.

Although the match can be considered a come from behind victory for the champions, the pendulum swung both ways during the match in which the tournament’s highest goal scorer, Colwyn Drakes, scored a hat-trick for Figgy Green Jags, including the buzzer beating deciding goal.

Early in the match, Germans galloped to a fancy 2-0 lead within seven minutes after Ryan Noel banged in a long range goal before Andre Mayers long range shot sneaked in after being fumbled by the Jags goalkeeper.

John ‘brown boy’ Waldron, captain of the Jags who finished the game with two goals, was aware that the 40-minute long game which was played using stoppage time had quite some time to go and he motivated his troops to stay focused.

And, John Charlton oozed focused when he netted to pull one back for the jags before Tyrese McAllister scored to maintain Germans’ two-goal lead at the half with the score 3-1.

The second half of play witnessed an all-out battle between the two teams as they matched each other goal for goal but the last two minutes of play was most eventful.

With five minutes remaining on the clock, Colwyn Drakes had already scored two goals along with more one each from Donovan Francis and ‘Brown boy’ which placed Figgy into the lead with a cushioned two-goal lead.

Germans keeper, Tevin Crawford, subsequently scored a penalty in the 33rd minute but missed another penalty kick soon after which would’ve put the scores level but instead Figgy led 6-5 at that stage.

However, after mostly an indiscipline and disappointing game, Orlanzo Thurman stepped up to the plate for Germans and banged in two goals with just over a minute in the game. Surely it was over, and the handful of Germans supporters began celebrating, but so they thought as ‘Brown boy’ slotted home the equalizer with 30 seconds on the clock to lock the score at 7-7.

Drakes, the tournament’s MVP, then completed his hat-trick just in time with a mere second left on the clock, to send his team and fans into pandemonium.

With the win, Jags received $600,000 while a visibly distraught Germans United, who were convinced that Drakes’ winning goal was scored after the full-time buzzer, received $250,000 cash.

Meanwhile, in the third place playoff which was contested earlier, one goal separated winners Goodfellas from Quiet Storm as the former clinched the match and the $100,000 prize 11-10 after normal time. Quiet Storm pocketed $50,000 for their fourth place finished in the tournament which was sponsored by Mohammed’s Enterprise, ExxonMobil, Bakewell, Cell Smart, Power Producers & Distributors Incorporated (PPDI), Stag Beer, Dragon Stout, Sankar’s Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper Services. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)