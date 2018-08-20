Large crowd witness teams advance to Guinness Cage KO round

Played in front the usual large crowd at the Haslington Tarmac, Sparta Boss, Uprising, Plaisance and North East La Penitence secured their places in the knockout round when the Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship which is dubbed ‘East Coast best versus the rest’ continued on Saturday night.

Once again Jermin Junior was the main threat for the Georgetown giant, Sparta Boss that defeated Haslington Hypers 2-0, bagging both goals in the match in the fourth and ninth minutes.

Meanwhile, crowd favourite Uprising dismantled Beterverwagting [BV]-B 3-1. It was a slick display from the young team as David Wilson led the charge with a brace in the third and 12th minutes.

He was assisted by a Phillip Williams conversion in the sixth minute. For the loser, Edun Fraser recorded a consolation goal in the seventh minute.

Similarly, North East La Penitence dismissed Victoria Church Yard 3-1. Keifer Brandt tallied a hat-trick in the fifth, eighth and 10th minutes. For the loser, Shemar McPherson scored in the third minute.

Meanwhile, Plaisance stunned Belfield Warriors 1-0 on penalty kicks, after normal time ended scoreless. It was a cagey affair, which played into the hands of the Plaisance unit.

Round-of-16 stage and quarterfinal round will kick-off on Saturday 25th at the same venue.

See point standings and full results from Saturday night.

Final Point Standings

Group-A

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

V/Lust [Q] 3 3 0 1 0 +1 7

Uprising [q] 3 2 1 4 3 +1 5

BV-B [t] 3 1 2 2 3 -1 3

Buxton 3 0 3 1 2 -1 0

Group-B

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Alex/Village [Q] 3 3 0 10 4 +6 8

Ol Skool [q] 3 2 1 4 3 +1 5

Sparta Boss [t] 3 1 2 3 4 -1 3

Haslington 3 0 3 4 10 -6 0

Group-C

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Back Circle [Q] 3 2 1 8 1 +7 6

Plaisance [q] 3 2 1 0 4 -4 4

Melanie-B 3 1 2 2 2 0 2

Belfield 3 1 2 1 4 -3 2

Group-D

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Leopold St. [Q] 3 3 0 2 1 +1 7

Broad St. [q] 3 2 1 3 3 0 5

Avocado [t] 3 1 2 3 1 +2 3

Paradise 3 0 3 2 5 -3 0

Group-E

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Hustlers [Q] 3 3 0 10 2 +8 9

Blazers [q] 3 2 1 7 2 +5 6

V/Eagles 3 1 2 2 7 -5 3

Melanie-A 3 0 3 1 9 -8 0

Group-F

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Tiger Bay [Q] 3 3 0 9 1 +8 9

Albouystown [q] 3 2 1 3 1 +2 6

North East [t] 3 1 2 4 4 0 3

Church Yard 3 0 2 1 11 -10 0

Legend

[Q]-Group Winner

[q]-Group Runner-up

[t]-Third Place Finisher

Complete Results

Game-1

Broad Street-0 vs Avocado Ballers-0

Broad Street won 2-0 on penalty kicks

Game-2

North East La Penitence-3 vs Victoria Church Yard-1

North East Scorer

Keifer Brandt-5th, 8th and 10th

Victoria Church Yard Scorer

Shemar McPherson-3rd

Game-3

Leopold Steet-0 vs Paradise-0

Leopold Street won 1-0 on penalty kicks

Game-4

Back Circle-1 vs Melanie-B-1

Melanie-B won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Melanie-B Scorer

Amoniki Rodgers-11th

Back Circle Scorer

Selwyn Williams-3rd

Game-5

Tiger Bay-1 vs Albouystown-0

Deon Alfred-9th

Game-6

Hustlers-3 vs Victoria Eagles-0

Stephon Reynolds-6th and 9th

Andrew Holder-13th

Game-7

Alexander Village-1 vs Ol Skool Ballers-1

Alexander won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Alexander Scorer

Shem Porter-6th

Ol Skool Scorer

Beres Parkinson-13th

Game-8

Sparta Boss-2 vs Haslington Hypers-0

Jermin Junior-4th and 9th

Game-9

Vryheid’s Lust-0 vs Buxton Diamond-0

Vryheid’s Lust won 1-0 on penalty kicks

Game-10

Blazers-2 vs Melanie-A-0

Delroy Deen-6th

Ralph Pollard-10th

Game-11

Plaisance-0 vs Belfield Warriors-0

Plaisance won 1-0 on penalty kicks

Game-12

BV-B-1 vs Uprising-3

Uprising Scorer

David Wilson-3rd and 12th

Phillip Williams-6th

BV-B Scorer

Edun Fraser-7th