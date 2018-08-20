Large crowd witness teams advance to Guinness Cage KO round

Latest update August 20th, 2018 12:58 AM
Played in front the usual large crowd at the Haslington Tarmac, Sparta Boss, Uprising, Plaisance and North East La Penitence secured their places in the knockout round when the Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship which is dubbed ‘East Coast best versus the rest’ continued on Saturday night.
Once again Jermin Junior was the main threat for the Georgetown giant, Sparta Boss that defeated Haslington Hypers 2-0, bagging both goals in the match in the fourth and ninth minutes.
Meanwhile, crowd favourite Uprising dismantled Beterverwagting [BV]-B 3-1. It was a slick display from the young team as David Wilson led the charge with a brace in the third and 12th minutes.
He was assisted by a Phillip Williams conversion in the sixth minute. For the loser, Edun Fraser recorded a consolation goal in the seventh minute.
Similarly, North East La Penitence dismissed Victoria Church Yard 3-1. Keifer Brandt tallied a hat-trick in the fifth, eighth and 10th minutes. For the loser, Shemar McPherson scored in the third minute.
Meanwhile, Plaisance stunned Belfield Warriors 1-0 on penalty kicks, after normal time ended scoreless. It was a cagey affair, which played into the hands of the Plaisance unit.
Round-of-16 stage and quarterfinal round will kick-off on Saturday 25th at the same venue.
Among the entities who’ve pledged their support to the event are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Queensway Security Services, the Gaming Authority, Clark’s footwear giants Chetsons, E-Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminum & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Give Another Chance Foundation, Julius Variety Store and C & C Prestigious Styles.
See point standings and full results from Saturday night.
Final Point Standings
Group-A
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
V/Lust [Q] 3 3 0 1 0 +1 7
Uprising [q] 3 2 1 4 3 +1 5
BV-B [t] 3 1 2 2 3 -1 3
Buxton 3 0 3 1 2 -1 0
Group-B
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Alex/Village [Q] 3 3 0 10 4 +6 8
Ol Skool [q] 3 2 1 4 3 +1 5
Sparta Boss [t] 3 1 2 3 4 -1 3
Haslington 3 0 3 4 10 -6 0
Group-C
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Back Circle [Q] 3 2 1 8 1 +7 6
Plaisance [q] 3 2 1 0 4 -4 4
Melanie-B 3 1 2 2 2 0 2
Belfield 3 1 2 1 4 -3 2
Group-D
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Leopold St. [Q] 3 3 0 2 1 +1 7
Broad St. [q] 3 2 1 3 3 0 5
Avocado [t] 3 1 2 3 1 +2 3
Paradise 3 0 3 2 5 -3 0
Group-E
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Hustlers [Q] 3 3 0 10 2 +8 9
Blazers [q] 3 2 1 7 2 +5 6
V/Eagles 3 1 2 2 7 -5 3
Melanie-A 3 0 3 1 9 -8 0
Group-F
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Tiger Bay [Q] 3 3 0 9 1 +8 9
Albouystown [q] 3 2 1 3 1 +2 6
North East [t] 3 1 2 4 4 0 3
Church Yard 3 0 2 1 11 -10 0
Legend
[Q]-Group Winner
[q]-Group Runner-up
[t]-Third Place Finisher
Complete Results
Game-1
Broad Street-0 vs Avocado Ballers-0
Broad Street won 2-0 on penalty kicks
Game-2
North East La Penitence-3 vs Victoria Church Yard-1
North East Scorer
Keifer Brandt-5th, 8th and 10th
Victoria Church Yard Scorer
Shemar McPherson-3rd
Game-3
Leopold Steet-0 vs Paradise-0
Leopold Street won 1-0 on penalty kicks
Game-4
Back Circle-1 vs Melanie-B-1
Melanie-B won 2-1 on penalty kicks
Melanie-B Scorer
Amoniki Rodgers-11th
Back Circle Scorer
Selwyn Williams-3rd
Game-5
Tiger Bay-1 vs Albouystown-0
Deon Alfred-9th
Game-6
Hustlers-3 vs Victoria Eagles-0
Stephon Reynolds-6th and 9th
Andrew Holder-13th
Game-7
Alexander Village-1 vs Ol Skool Ballers-1
Alexander won 2-1 on penalty kicks
Alexander Scorer
Shem Porter-6th
Ol Skool Scorer
Beres Parkinson-13th
Game-8
Sparta Boss-2 vs Haslington Hypers-0
Jermin Junior-4th and 9th
Game-9
Vryheid’s Lust-0 vs Buxton Diamond-0
Vryheid’s Lust won 1-0 on penalty kicks
Game-10
Blazers-2 vs Melanie-A-0
Delroy Deen-6th
Ralph Pollard-10th
Game-11
Plaisance-0 vs Belfield Warriors-0
Plaisance won 1-0 on penalty kicks
Game-12
BV-B-1 vs Uprising-3
Uprising Scorer
David Wilson-3rd and 12th
Phillip Williams-6th
BV-B Scorer
Edun Fraser-7th
Aug 20, 2018The final of the fifth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil futsal tournament culminated in fantastic fashion on Saturday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court as tournament...
Aug 20, 2018
Aug 20, 2018
Aug 20, 2018
Aug 20, 2018
Aug 20, 2018
All kinds of people tell me that the 2020 elections will be rigged. I am sure other social activists have been approached... more
The Guyana Police Force must not be turned into a political footstool. It makes no sense trying to change the Guyana Police... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]