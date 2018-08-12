GMRSC’s King of the Strip 3… South Dakota Launch pad completed

The third King of the Strip (KOTS) drag race meet of the year is exactly two weeks away and there is much buzz about the challengers who will be coming from Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados and Suriname in a bid to dethrone Team Mohamed’s Nissan GT-R ‘Goliath’ which holds the current strip record of 7.52 seconds.

All competitors will surely welcome the timely completion of the launch pad at the South Dakota race track which will improve starting significantly while increasing the level of competition at the Timehri strip.

According to a release from the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC), the launch pad project couldn’t have been completed without the help of the support of sponsors Delco Ice Company, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Secure Innovations & Concepts and B.M. Soat Auto Spares.

Apart from Team Mohamed’s in the unlimited class, other defending champions include Shawn Persaud with his Toyota Caldina in 8-second class.

The 9-second class was picked up by the Toyota Alteeza of Raj Panday while the 10-second class was won by Damian Persaud who also drives a Toyota Caldina and is also the son of Shawn Persaud.

Michael Namchand of Suriname with his Toyota Mark II took the 11-second class with Raymond John and his Toyota Chaser joining his countryman on the podium for the 12-second class.

The Toyota Starlet of Ricardo Moore was the winner of the 13-second class with Bishram Rajaram winning the 14-second class.

The 15-second class was won by Troy Kowlesar with the Trinidadian bike duo of Shawn Brigs and Ian Atherly also picking up trophies.

The sponsors for KOTS 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa Mcal, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company and Trans Pacific Auto Spares.