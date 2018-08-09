Ninth Boyce and Jefford Classic promises much excitement this weekend in Linden

The ninth edition of the Boyce and Jefford Classic track and field meet which is set for this weekend at the Mackenzie Sports Club in the mining town of Linden promises much excitement.

The competition, which will see a record number of eight clubs and 168 athletes participating, was launched yesterday at Ansa McAl, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara head office.

Those clubs set to battle for overall honours are University of Guyana, Upper Demerara Schools, Police, CWSS, Guyana Defence Force, NATC, Super Upcoming Runners and Mercury Fast Laners; over $1.5m will be up for grabs.

Speaking at the launching ceremony founder of the Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Committee, Edison Jefford, expressed gratitude to the sponsors which he found to be remarkable in this their ninth year. He bemoans the fact that the Government of Guyana hasn’t seen it fit to support this event substantially in a community which has produced a number of talented national athletes.

Jefford said that they are working to raise the standard of the competition and is looking forward to the completion of the synthetic track in the area soonest so that their overseas participation can increase for their 10th anniversary next year. He added that the lack of such a facility there is one of the reasons they have eased on the overseas athletes partaking in this year’s edition, but hope to re-energise next year. Jefford pointed out that due to the lack of adequate funding they have not been able to offer overseas athletes as much but they have extended an invitation and all the events are packed. Among the athletes set to thrill the fans are Onasha Rogers, Alita Moore, Compton Caesar, Cassie Small, Tevin Garraway, Kevin Abbensetts, Samuel Lynch, Jeremiah Simon, Salim Yusuf, Joanna Archer, Chantoba Bright, Cindy Fraser, Tinesha Cort and Natasha Alder.

The event is being sponsored by I cool Water, Stag, Lucozade, Builders Lumber Yard, Fruit Stand Tucville and R and D Engineering; action gets underway at 10:00hrs.