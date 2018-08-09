More sponsors throw support behind Guyana Cup 2018 horserace meet

Latest update August 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
As the date for the 12th edition of the annual Guyana Cup horserace meet at the Rising Sun Turf Club fast approaches, more sponsors have come forwa
rd to support the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee and Port Mourant Turf Club who have collaborated to stage the mega event.
Over $15 million in cash and prizes are up for grabs in the August 19th event dubbed as the most lucrative horserace meet locally.
Joining the growing long list of support for the event are Caribbean Nations Group, Fix It Tyre Shop, Ganesh Singh of Associated Investments, Atlantic Marines Supplies Inc. and Mr Asquith Hamilton Snr of A&A Engineering Services.
Caribbean Nations Group representative Miss Narisa Gopaul presented the sponsorship cheque to Roy Jafarally of the organisers recently to cement their support.
Fix It Tyre Shop Manager Mr. Remy Ramsammy did the honours of handing over their support to a busy Jafarally.
Jafarally was on hand again when he met with Ganesh Singh of Associated Investments who gave their contribution to him for the Guyana Cup.
Atlantic Marines Supplies Inc. came on board the Guyana Cup 2018 and Miss Fiona Sukdeo, Sales Representa
tive of that entity gave their sponsorship package to Roy Jafarally recently.
And Mr. Asquith Hamilton Snr of A&A Engineering Services recently presented that company’s sponsorship to Shavhanand Gansan of the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales to signal their
coming on board with the much anticipated horseracing event.
Among some of the sponsors involved are Big G Lumber Yard, KGM Security, Discount Store, Hand-in-hand Insurance, Superbet, Gizmos and Gadgets, B.M. Soat, Mazi Night Club, Hyper Malt, 4R bearings and Rohan Auto Spares.
The programme of events for the day will see the C Class event as the main attraction.
The day’s full race programme reads:
1) C class and lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000
2) 3yr old Derby 1100M – purse: $2,000,000.
3) G1 and lower 1400M – purse: $1,550,000.
4) H3 and lower 1100M – purse $1,350,000.
5) 2yrs old Guyana Bred 1100M – purse: $680,000.
6) I class and lower 1400M – Purse: $581,000.
7) J3 and lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000.
8) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.
9) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.
10) L class 1100M – purse $290,000.
