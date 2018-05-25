WIFBSC 2018 Long Range Match… GuyanaNRA name strong 8-man team to defend title today

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express

The selection committee of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) yesterday met at the Rostrevor Hotel, St. Lawrence Gap following a team meeting and named a strong 8-man team for the defence of their West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Long Range championship, for the Milex/Crown Mining trophy.

Captain is Dylan Fields on debut, Ransford Goodluck, Lennox Braithwaite, Leo Romalho, Sherwin Felicien, Peter Persaud and Sigmond Douglas. The Reserve Shooter is John Fraser.

Paul Slowe is the Head Wind Coach and would be assisted by Braithwaite, Goodluck, Fields and Dane Blair.

The host nation Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago would all be seeking to dethrone the champions but would have to come with their A+ game to get past the Guyanese who are very confident of success, once again.

Speaking about the Guyanese chances of retaining the title, Captain Fields said that they have arrived at the best possible team of marksmen for the task and is confident that they would get the job done.

The first shot today would be fired off at 10:00hrs at the 900 yards range and each nation would have 120 minutes to complete the shoot with each of the eight members, allocated two sighting shots and 10 shots to count.

Following the completion of this range there would be a short break before the final range is contested, 1000 yards.

Tomorrow, the Short Range Match for the WIFBSC Trophy would be contested at the 300, 500 and 600 yards ranges.