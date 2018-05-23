Dominoes action for R and R SC this weekend

Latest update May 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM
Gold for Money Dominoes team will be hosting a two-day tournament at R and R Sports Club, 76 Meadow Brook Gardens starting 14:30hrs Saturday.
Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $175,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $40,000. Prizes are subject to change and the competition will be played on a points system. The competition will conclude on Sunday.
May 23, 2018By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express Ransford Goodluck has further increased the lead on his rivals following another intense day of...
May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018
The history and nature of political parties in Guyana is that the leader is the natural maximalist actor. I know of no party... more
The majority of Guyana have had no experience of one-man rule. They do not understand, therefore, the danger is inherent... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The use of force is still very much a part of the foreign policy and diplomatic considerations of... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]