Dominoes action for R and R SC this weekend

Gold for Money Dominoes team will be hosting a two-day tournament at R and R Sports Club, 76 Meadow Brook Gardens starting 14:30hrs Saturday.

Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $175,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $40,000. Prizes are subject to change and the competition will be played on a points system. The competition will conclude on Sunday.