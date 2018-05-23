Latest update May 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM

Dominoes action for R and R SC this weekend

May 23, 2018

Dominoes action promises to be intense during the competition.

Gold for Money Dominoes team will be hosting a two-day tournament at R and R Sports Club, 76 Meadow Brook Gardens starting 14:30hrs Saturday.
Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $175,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $40,000. Prizes are subject to change and the competition will be played on a points system. The competition will conclude on Sunday.

