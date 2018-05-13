GuyanaNRA fund raising raffle drawn – Holder of ticket #0013050 wins 125CC Jialing Motorcycle

The Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) fundraising raffle was drawn yesterday in the compound of Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., 226 Camp Street.

The holder of ticket #0013050 (E. Brazilio) won the first place prize of One Jialing 125CC Motorcycle which has been sponsored by Jialing. The second place prize of one 8HP Outboard Engine sponsored by Crown Mining Supplies was won by the holder of ticket #0006301.

Holder of ticket #0009178 won the third place prize of one 50″ TV compliments of Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., while the fourth place prize of one Refrigerator compliments of Queensway was won by the holder of ticket #0005416.

The winners of the 10 consolations prizes sponsored by Mr. Andre De Abreu are: 1. One Fan ticket #0040501; 2. One Fan ticket #0040847; 3. One Non Stick Cooker ticket #0007265; 4. One Coffee Maker ticket #0040805; 5. One Rice Cooker ticket #0035279; 6. One Rice Cooker ticket #0018799; 7. One Six Speed Mixer ticket #0039055; 8. Two Burner Gas Cooker ticket #0016718; 9. Non Stick Pot ticket #0013348; 10. Ten Piece Non Stick Cookware Set ticket #0043688.

Winners of the above prizes can uplift them from Mr. Hemant Narine at Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., 226 Camp Street. They are also required to walk with a valid ID and have three months in which they can uplift their prizes.

The GuyanaNRA is extending gratitude to all the persons who would have purchased tickets noting that the funds raised would assist in offsetting expenses for the Guyana team which will be defending both their Long and Short Range titles at the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships set for Barbados from May 20.

Today the team would be engaged in their final Team Practice session before leaving for the Land of the Flying Fish on Saturday.