Laluni, Providence record victories

Latest update May 11th, 2018 12:56 AM
Laluni and Providence recorded victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association (EBDCA) 50-over tournament continued last Sunday. Host Laluni batted first and posted 208-7 in 35 overs. Reon Shuman made 35, David Francis 31, Troy Domingo 29 and Julian Mohabir 28, Rickey Seeamber, John Paton and Sunil Tulsiedai picked up two wickets each.
In reply, Peter’s Hall were limited to 75-8 in 22.1 overs; innings closed. Arif Mohamed, Domingo and Blair Johan had two wickets each.
At YMCA, Providence posted 191 all out in 34.1 overs. Jason Alstrom scored 59 while Martin Pestano made 26 and Terrence De Cunha 25; Melroy Gomes bagged 5-37, Jeremiah Benjamin 2-21 and Patrick Mohabir 2-26.
Silverbullet managed 91 all out in 19.3 overs in reply. Christopher Ragnauth made 30 and Trevor Gomes 16; Shane Prashad grabbed 4-14; Quincy Grimmond snared 3-10, Colin Benn 3-34. The competition continues on Sunday with Farm facing host Bayrock and Ruimveldt playing Sandpipers.
