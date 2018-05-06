NSC supports REO Inter Secondary School Cricket Competition

The National Sports Commissions (NSC) through the Director of Sports, Christopher Jones has made a major donation to the inaugural staging of the RDC Lloyd W. P. Briton REO Inter Secondary School Cricket Competition. The40 overs a side hardball cricket competition which bowls off on May 14 will see some 16 teams vying for the Championship.

At a simple presentation ceremony held in the Boardroom of the RDC Region Four, the Director of Sports made the presentation of cricket bats, batting pads, helmets, wicketkeeping gloves and batting gloves to the organisers. Among those in attendance to receive the donation were Regional Chairman, Ms. Genevieve Allen, Regional Vice Chairman, Mr. Earl Lambert and Regional Executive Officer (REO), Ms Pauline Lucas.

He congratulated them on behalf of the NSC, while urging them to continue in this vein in being proactive and innovative in providing such platforms for the youths of the region to be meaningfully engaged. “This is an excellent initiative and as the Director of Sports I would like to congratulate the RDC Four on such an initiative as this argues well for the holistic sports development within our country,” Jones said.

He thanked the Regional Chairman Ms Genevieve Allen in being aggressive and consistent in garnering the National Sports Commission’s partnership and support. He said that she has been relentless in pursuing the NSC in securing some assistance, thus helping to ensure that sports remains active and consistent in Region Four. “Regional Chairman, I am very happy to be here today as I know that you have been persistent and consistent in securing the National Sports Commission support and I congratulate you and your team in this very innovative project. I urge you to continue with such initiatives as together we can help in boosting sports in Guyana,” he said.

The Director d Sports in further congratulating the REO, Ms Pauline Lucas on the brave and commendable initiative and said that he is proud to know that the REO is a passionate supporter of sports thus her willingness and readiness to lend valuable support.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ms. Pauline Lucas thanked the NSC, “Some weeks ago this was an idea that we at the region decided to make a reality. I would like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to Mr Jones and NSC because they have stepped in at the right time with the right gears, thus ensuring that this competition can be a reality. I am forever grateful to the Director of Sports because he has ensured that we receive these gears, while lending assistance in other areas, thus ensuring that this competition will become a successful one,” she said.

Mr. Jones has also committed that he and the National Sports Commission will seek to garner additional support to ensuring that the competition is very successful.

The Competition bowls on May 14 with matches being held at two venues, Lugisnan and Enmore Hope Cricket grounds. At Enmore Hope, Ann’s Grove Secondary face Hope Secondary, while at Lugisnan Lancaster Secondary begin their campaign against Beterverwaging Secondary School.

Matches continue on the 15th, 16th, 17th, 18thand19th while semi-finals will be on the 21st with third place and finals being held on the 23rdand 24th respectively. The competition is being coordinated by former international test cricketer, Reon King.