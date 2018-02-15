Latest update February 15th, 2018 12:59 AM

Cocaine-in-plywood bust… Farmer jailed 3 years for bribing CANU officer

Feb 15, 2018 News 0

-State moves to forfeit money

JAILED: Rajesh Kissoondyal, called “Paddle”

Forty-six year-old Rajesh Kissoondyal, called “Paddle”, a Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara farmer, was yesterday jailed for three years and fined $30,000 for offering a Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) agent $1.4M to let him go while he was in custody at CANU Headquarters, pending investigations for trafficking cocaine.
After seeking advice from his attorney, Kissoondyal yesterday pleaded guilty to perverting the administration of the law, by offering Lyndon Thompson, an officer of CANU $1,495,000 for his release, while he was in custody pending an investigation into a trafficking in narcotics allegation against him.
The offence occurred on January 5, at Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.
CANU Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford told the court that on the day in question CANU Officer Dexter Roberts and another went to Ruimzeight West Coast Demerara, after receiving information that Kissoondyal was there.
Prosecutor Sandiford said that CANU Officer Thompson approached Kissoondyal and told him that he was wanted by CANU for trafficking just over 48 kilograms of cocaine in sheets of plywood between March 1, 2016 and April 21, 2016 at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
On two occasions, Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who Kissoondyal appeared before, reminded him that the offence attracts a jail term of between two and five years.  During his address to the court, Attorney Mark Waldron reminded that he had advised his client of the penalty the offence attracts.
He disclosed that his client also consulted with his relatives about his decision to plead guilty to the charge.
In asking for Kissoondyal to be awarded the lower end of the jail term, Waldron said, “(My client) has not in any way attempted to waste valuable judicial time.” After taking into consideration all the mitigating factors, Kissoondyal’s early guilty plea, the seriousness of the offence and the need to prohibit others from committing the offence Magistrate Latchman imposed the custodial sentence and fine.
Nevertheless, proceedings will be filed in the court to have the bribe money forfeited to the state.

