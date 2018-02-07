Sumptuous battles in the making for Jumbo Jet Triple Crown

Ready to Romance and Party Time expected to rock the house

The battles promise to be exciting when the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee stages its first Triple Crown horseracing championships which will see over $20million in cash prizes up for grabs in the three-day event.

The “Triple Crown” championship, which is the first of its kind in Guyana, will be competed on three separate race days at two different venues. The first race day is slated for February 18th at the Rising Sun Turf Club followed by the second race day on March 4th at the same Arima Park, West Coast Berbice, racetrack, while the third and final showdown will be on Easter Sunday at the Port Mourant Turf Club in Corentyne Berbice.

One horse that fans ought to take note of is Ready to Romance, which is Owned by Kris Jagdeo,

Trained by Tribuwan ‘Turbo’ Jagdeo and ridden by Jockey Paul Delph. This racehorse has been always knocking at the door and won his last start on January 28th at Rising Sun. It is expected to win again on February 18, 2018 at Rising Sun which will be the first race for the mega triple crown. Ready to Romance will be running in the J and lower event. Trainer T. Jagdeo mentioned that his horse is one of the best locally bred horses here and he always knew his horse’s potential. The horse lost a few races before but that was early in his career, now he is fully matured.

“The racehorse always goes a bit wide on the turns and at Rising Sun, as everyone may know, but it is now handling the turn much better as he is maturing,” Jagdeo noted. He said he is very excited and congratulates the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee for hosting the first ever triple crown event in Guyana. Jagdeo is also very confident that his horse will win all 3 events and win the mega bonus up for grabs as well.

Promoter Nazruddin Mohamed Jr. noted that this is the event for every horse, trainer, groom, and owner to prove their ability. “You may have the best horse to win the first event, but may or may not have the ability to maintain for the final two legs. Having a thoroughbred to perform its best comes from the team around him/her which includes the owner, groom, trainer and jockey’s hard effort they put into the animals, weeks before the event. I believe the fittest will survive as the bread crumbs will fall off from some of the thoroughbreds coming to the final leg at Port Mourant Turf club,” Mohamed Jr. stated.

While, Ready to Romance is one to beat, Party Time is another racehorse with the tools to come out on top. This horse won the feature event in the last meet staged, collecting the $1M prize for Guyana bred horses. Party Time is owned by Jason DeMatos. While Mr. Jagdeo has expressed confidence in Ready to Romance, he’s got to look out; Party Time is on the prowl. Owner Jason DeMatos said his horse is going smooth as well and is also looking to claim his crown for winning the 3 upcoming events.

Will any of these two horses win or will some other contender sneak in and take the prize? All will unfold in a few weeks and fans will not want to miss these three days of top class horseracing.

Apart from the action, the Coordinator has disclosed that a raffle has been added to spice things up. Lucky patrons will get the chance to win very attractive prizes with the winner of the main prize driving away with a 2011 Nissan Tida sedan car. The other prizes on offer are a 125 motor cycle, Samsung 40″ Smart TV, 2-samsaung cell phones, a stove, microwave and a Refrigerator.

Raffle tickets are being sold throughout Guyana and can be purchased from Soesdyke Junction, Eccles at the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales location, 92 Smyth Street Georgetown at the Jumbo Jet location, Croal Street Georgetown at the BM Soat Auto Sales, Chester Fried Chicken in West Berbice and Bush Lot Village West Berbice at the two Jumbo Jet Auto Sales locations, Punai’s Pharmacy at Rose Hall Town, The Arabian Nights Sports Bar, #22 Village Hopetown West Berbice and the Discount Store on Regent Street.

Any information on the event including registration can be sourced by contacting:

Chandu Ramkissoon: 624-9063/608-9063/232-0633; Alan Padmore: 232-9115/ 619-1909 and Nikita Ross: 662-4668.

The three-leg championship will be competed under the rules of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee. According to the organisers, a deposit of 50% of the total entry fee must be submitted on or before February 11th with the balance to be paid in full on or before the race day.

In order to win the “Triple Crown” bonus, a deposit of $5,000 for each of the three races must be paid on or before February 11th.