Prime suspect held in money changer killing

– Three others detained; two were previously charged with robbing victim

Police have detained a D’Urban Street, Lodge resident, who they have identified as the gunman who killed America Street money changer Shawn Nurse last Sunday.

The suspect is among four individuals who are in custody, and police said that two of the detained men were fingered in previous attacks on the victim.

Of the two, one is believed to have ridden the motorcycle on which the gunman escaped.

“A red Honda CG motorcycle suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime based on CCTV footage and found in possession of one of the suspects is impounded,” police stated in a release.

“The tale takes a twist as one of the suspects claims that he had lent the bike to another but this has been denied, hence them all being in custody as detectives continue their interviews.”

Two of the suspects were previously charged with robbery committed on Shawn Nurse (deceased) but were later freed after no evidence was offered and restitution made in the sum of $500,000.00 to Nurse.”

Police officials appeared optimistic of making significant developments in the case before the end of the week.

Nurse, known as ‘Fabulous’, was shot dead at around 10.00 hrs on Sunday by a gunman wearing a red ‘hoodie’, as he plied his trade in America Street.

The father of three was shot in the left side of the face during a struggle with the gunman, who was attempting to relieve him of a large sum of foreign and local currency.

He died at the scene, while his killer fled with an undisclosed sum of cash and a quantity of gold jewellery.

Police recovered a 9mm spent shell at the scene.

An eyewitness said he and Nurse were sitting at the corner of America Street and Avenue of Republic where the victim would normally ply his trade.

He and Nurse were conversing, but the friend then got up to get something to eat.

“When I was returning with the food I saw a young man approach him from the northern direction and before I reach closer to him I saw him and the youth scuffling after he (the gunman) was trying to pull the money from his (Nurse’s) hand. After about a minute I see the youth pull out a gun from his waist and shoot him and run down the street.”

An uncle of the slain money changer said that he was conducting business not far from where his nephew was shot.

The uncle said at the time of the shooting he was conversing on the telephone with a friend when he heard his nephew call out for him.

“Soon as I turned around I saw my nephew in a scuffle with a young man and by the time I run over to rescue my nephew I saw the man pull out a gun from his waist and shoot him in the face.”

Nurse had been conducting business in the area for some ten years. He was robbed five times last year.

Last October, two men on a motorcycle robbed the money changer, but the matter was not reported, because Nurse recognised one of the robbers, who returned some of the stolen money.