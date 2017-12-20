Seven coys bid for GPHC drug supplies

Receiving bids from several entities was the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for five different projects. Bids were firstly read for the procurement of medical supplies for 2018. The hospital secured bids from seven companies whose bids were in excess of $100 million.

For the rehabilitation of the access road to Rosehall’s Landfill, the Ministry of Communities received bids in excess of $50 million.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security received bids for the procurement of communication equipment.

The Guyana Water Incorporated by two local and two international suppliers also received bids for the supply and delivery of Calcium Hypochlorite.

Receiving bids for two projects also was the Guyana Revenue Authority. Bids were firstly read for the supply and delivery of a Power Edge R640 Server.

The Guyana Revenue Authority also secured bids for the supply and delivery of laptop computers by three entities.

The Ministry of Communities also received bids for the supply of metal skip bins.

Bids were further received by the Ministry of Education for the construction of students’ and teachers’ learning complex.

GPHC obtained two bids also for the procurement of santact disposal services for 2018.

For the provision of services for the maintenance of industrial air conditioning systems in 2018, GPHC received one bid.

The Georgetown Public Hospital secured bids for the provision of services for the collection and disposal of non-infectious waste in 2018.

Additionally, the Hospital secured bids for the procurement of pest control services in 2018 by one company.