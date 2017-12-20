EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League champions to be crowned today

Defending champs Agricola battle Grove; Samatta Point & Upsetters play for 3rd

Following a torrid time in the round-robin stages of the 2nd annual Ralph Green sponsored East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League, defending champions Agricola Red Triangle showed admirable resolve to make it to the semi-finals and are now in today’s final when they will battle Grove Hi Tech in their quest to be back to back champions.

In the inaugural competition last year, Grove ended third defeating Friendship which ended at the bottom of the points table following round-robin play. Grove, featuring the competition’s leading goal scorer to date, Jamal Cordis who has 10-goals so far in eight matches, will fancy their chances of dethroning Agricola today.

However, Agricola has displayed a fighting spirit after a torrid time in the early stages of the competition having gone into the semi-finals with the most defeats (3) of the four clubs that advanced.

To date, Grove has lost just a single match scoring a total of 20 goals opposed to taking 6 for a positive goal difference of 14. Agricola on the other hand, would be led by the tournament’s third highest goal scorer so far, Jonathan Andries who has 7; Herstelling Raiders’ Captain, Solomon Austin ended with 8.

Agricola is not far behind Grove in terms of having attacking minded players since they have scored a total of 18 goals with 8 against. The key to either team lifting this year’s championship will be their abilities to keep the dangerous Cordis or Andries at bay.

Andries will find able support from the likes of Seon Grant, Calvin Bowling, Jaan Paul and Terry Moore while Cordis will seek support from fellow teammates, Jevon Pluck, Rayfield Hilliman, Zundi Francois and Dwayne Cliffe.

Today’s third place match features debutants, Diamond Upsetters and Samatta Point/Kaneville in a match that the Upsetters will fancy their chances of taking. In the preliminaries, Upsetters gave up a walk over to Samatta Point/Kaneville for arriving late and will be aiming to settle the score today.

For the Upsetters which have the exciting Joshua Dias in goal with the most economical record (only 4 goals against), Ronaldo Adams, Jarrell George, the Amin brothers, Mohammad & Abdullah, Shawn John and Shafeek Russell will all work in tandem.

Samatta Point/Kaneville will rely on Devon Parris, Nickelay Francois, Akeem Francois, Mark Blackman, Emanuel Francois and Revaldo Simmons among others.