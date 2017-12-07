Turbo Knockout tournament…Champions Camptown’s defence was an irremovable rock

In the final of the Turbo Knockout football tournament organized by Petra Sports Coordinating Company, Police Force Football Club (PFFC) that featured in six finals during the last 12 months and were pegged as the perennial

favourites of the tournament, lost to Dark Horses Camptown 1-0. However, Camptown, that were being labeled as the underdogs in the final that was played under lights at the Ministry of Education ground, showed their grit and when we examine the tournament statistics, they weren’t weak but rather overshadowed by the consistent PFFC.

Camptown that snuck to the final of the Turbo knockout tournament, that saw hundreds of fans turn out, almost under the radar emerged as the most defensively solid team with their goalkeeper Richie Richardson, the best in the tournament, achieving the most clean-sheets (three), while only conceding one goal. Camptown’s defensive unit which was an irremovable rock that embroiled the opposition in psychological warfare at times was their trump card in their championship campaign.

The eventual Champions who last lifted a major trophy four years ago when they emerged victorious in the Banks Beer Cup on January 1st 2013, although being the best defensive side, were also most indiscipline, receiving a total of 10 yellow cards from the 45 issued overall, while having one player sent off. Despite Troy Prescott’s known dirty plays, forward player Jamal Codrington received the most cards for Camptown, a total of 4 yellow and 1 red.

PFFC Rawle Haynes finished as the top goal scorer of the tournament with five goals but he couldn’t add to that tally in the final as his team that scored the most goals in the tournament (10) compared to Camptown’s tally of five, failed to find the back of the net when it mattered most.

After winning the championship, captain of Camptown, Lazhan Lord, stated that most of the squad has been playing together since the Under-11 level and the team is very close so this win means a lot to them. He further stated that they had been training hard and going forward he would like the squad to remain together while they set out to achieve bigger feats.

Meanwhile, co-director of the organising company Petra, Troy Mendonca, rightfully noted that the tournament was a success. “I think the tournament was of a very competitive nature and the top Georgetown teams went in thinking that it was going to be an easy ride but they all got upset. All the teams came looking to put their best foot forward and that’s what we got in the final which Camptown won.”

Going forward, the organizers are hoping to see the tournament expand with the inclusion of some Guyana Football Federation Elite teams. (Calvin Chapman)