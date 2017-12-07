Cops who took Kescia Branche to night spot probed for ‘unprofessional conduct’

Two cops were on bike patrol duty when they took a 22-year-old teacher to a night spot. Hours later, that teacher, Kescia Branche, was found battered and dying on a city street.

Now, the Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating these two police constables for ‘unprofessional conduct,’ they allegedly displayed, during their brief and tragic encounter with the young teacher.

The two ranks were among several men who were detained in connection with Branche’s death. At one point, they were apparently even being deemed as suspects.

It is alleged that the police constables were on bike patrol duty on the night of Saturday November 5, last, when they spotted Branche outside the Blue Martini night club in Lamaha Street, Newtown.

They reportedly spoke with her briefly, before one of them, accompanied by his colleague, took her on his motorcycle to a barbeque spot on Mandela Avenue.

One of the constables alleged that he went to use a washroom, and when he came outside, his colleague and Branche were nowhere to be seen. However, his colleague’s motorcycle was still there.

The colleague allegedly told investigators that he took Branche to a street in Prashad Nagar. He reportedly stated that he last saw the teacher heading into the street.

Kaieteur News understands that investigators checked a one-flat house in Prashad Nagar that Branche had allegedly visited. They also checked surveillance cameras which showed Branche in the area.

At around 05:00 hrs on Sunday, November 5, last, Branche, of First Street, Cummings Lodge, was found unconscious in an area near the junction of Princes Street and Louisa Row.

Her left leg was broken and she had sustained multiple head injuries. She died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation two days later.

Matthew Munroe, a taxi driver, was yesterday charged with her murder.