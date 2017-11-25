Latest update November 25th, 2017 12:59 AM

Body in C’tyne backlands… Man died from ingesting poisonous substance – PM reveals

Nov 25, 2017 News 0

DEAD: Rajendra Persaud

A Post Mortem examination conducted on the remains of Rajendra Persaud, a shift operator who was attached to Sterling Products Limited, revealed that the 58-year-old’s death was as a result of ingesting a poisonous substance. The post mortem was conducted by government Pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Bridgmohan.
Persaud, of DaSilva Street, Newtown, Georgetown went missing some two weeks ago. His decomposed corpse was discovered in the Brighton backlands, Corentyne, Berbice.
A senior police source had told Kaieteur News that ranks at the Number 51 Police Station received an anonymous tip via telephone stating that a body was in the backlands of Brighton Village.
Persaud was expected to turn up for work on November 11th, last, but never showed up. The man, who is the son of former Regional Chairman of Region Six, Mr. Rohit Persaud, was discovered with his work backpack beside him, $5000 cash in his pocket and his cellphone. A police source disclosed that he was fully clothed and his body bore no visible marks of violence at the time.
Kaieteur News understands that Persaud had complained to his mother that he was uncomfortable at his work place, “he told his mother how people at his workplace did not like him”, the father of the dead man said. It was also revealed by the father that his son was diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension some two months ago. It is unclear whether those were contributing factors that lead to his death.
His remains were interred yesterday.

