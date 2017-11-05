Persaud third, Braithwaite sixth after day 2 at CSF Championship in Australia

Guyana NRA’s top marksmen are flying the Golden Arrowhead high along the Gold Coast in Australia, with very good performances after two Stages of the CSF Championship. The championship has attracted all the top shooters in

the world who will be representing their countries at next year’s Commonwealth Games, being held at the vary range. Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud finished third on the second day, while Lennox Braithwaite was sixth.

The depth of skills and experience of all these top shooters are remarkable. After the smoke had cleared, the Stage 1 Aggregate saw five shooters ending with scores of 105.

However, it was Braithwaite who prevailed with the highest V count of 14. His 105.14 was ahead of Jim Bailey 105.13 (Aus), Peter Jory 105.12 (Gurnsey), Jacobus DuToit105.12 (South Africa) and Jan Jonck105.7 (South Africa). Braithwaite shot scores of 35.7, a perfect score with all shots being in the V-Bull at 300yds, 35.4 at 500yds and 35.3 at 600yds. It was an outstanding day for Braithwaite and Guyana on the opening day.

Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud also had an outstanding day and was only one point behind, shooting 104.6, with scores of 34.2 at 300yds, 35.2 at 500yds and 35.2 at 600yds.

However, the leader-board changed at the conclusion of day two action. Australian Jim Bailey took the ascendency with an overall aggregate of 254 points with 31 VBulls ahead of Petrus Haasbrcek of South Africa (254.24), Persaud (254.14), David Luckman of England (253.33), Parag Patel of England (253.23), Braithwaite (252.29), Peter Jory of Gurnsey (252.25), Jim Paton of Canada (251.29), Peter Thurtell of Australia ((251.25) and Christopher Watson of Wales (251.24) rounding out the top ten on the list.

The close scores speak volumes of the ability of these marksmen and the Guyanese pairing is expected to battle hard to remain in the top spots.

The fullbore marksmen are attending this Championship in preparation for next year’s Commonwealth Games and they had also participated in the Canadian National Fullbore Championships last August. The Guyana Olympic Association has been in the forefront of their preparation along with Secure Innovations &Concepts Inc. The CSF Championship concludes on November 8.