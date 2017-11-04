Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment 4th Futsal tourney kicks off in two weeks

The fourth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise sponsored New Era Entertainment Futsal tournament was launched yesterday at Mohamed’s Enterprise Lombard Street business place. This year the competition will see a record 25 teams vying for a whopping total of $1million in cash and prizes with all the games set for the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court in Linden, from November 24th to December 26th.

Out of the 25 teams, seven of those will be Georgetown based in the anticipated brutal straight knockout format. The champion team is set to receive $500,000, the second place team will pick up $150,000, while third place is set to receive $50,000 and 4th finishers will be fashioned with a trophy.

Nazar Mohamed, proprietor of Mohamed’s Enterprise, stated that his entity will continue their sponsorship for as long as possible, since sports, more so in the Linden community, holds a very special place for him. Mohamed’s involvement in football dates back to over 25 years, having been one of the primary sponsors of the famed Kashif and Shanghai football tournament.

Gold sponsor of the tournament that has been involved since the initial year, Cell Smart, through their representative Linden Gomes, expressed happiness to be associated with the tournament again, since Digicel is well-loved in the Linden community.

Acting President of the Guyana Futsal Association (GFA) Kenrick Noel, pointed out that this year, saw the most Futsal tournament being played, and it is only fitting that the New Era Tournament bring the curtains down on a fruitful year for the sport.

Sparta Boss, Meadowbrook, Customs, Bent Street and West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ are among the city teams who will be participating in the event for the first time.

Each match night they will be give-a-ways from Ansa Mcal Trading Company.