Nine arrested for guns, ammo…Boat captain says he purchased guns, ammo for protection

A 44-year-old boat captain has told ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Major Crimes Unit that he purchased the two high-powered rifles and ammunitions that were found on a vessel at Barima River, North

West District on Tuesday, for protection.

The police unearthed two high powered rifles with 19 matching ammunitions, 1.5 kilogram of marijuana and a black bullet proof vest after receiving intelligence.

Kaieteur News has been informed that the boat captain, Dexter Valenzuela, of Bent Road, Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD), informed the ranks that he had been robbed many times and as a result, he purchased the items from Venezuela.

Valenzuela claimed that he buys fuel and sells in the interior location. He said that he employed Cuban National Samuel Alvaroz, 25; Jamaican National Delroy Mairs, 53, a mason of Albouystown and Venezuelan National Rafael Ramon, 33 to assist him.

However, he has no documentation to prove that he is a fuel dealer. “He said he get rob some time back and then recently, he was almost robbed again,” a police source said.

This newspaper was informed that the 62-year-old captain and his three crew members were only helping out Valenzuela after his vessel broke down in the river. The nine persons remained in custody as the probe continues.

According to information received, a party of lawmen went to Barima River, North West District, after receiving intelligence that foreigners were in the area with illegal weapons.

Kaieteur News was informed that the ranks were immediately deployed to the area where they intercepted a metal boat measuring 25 feet in length powered by a 40- horsepower Yamaha engine, captained by a 62-year-old man, with three occupants.

That vessel was towing a blue and grey fibre glass boat measuring 23 feet in length powered by a 240-horsepower Yamaha engine, and carrying five passengers. A search was carried out on the fibreglass boat and the two high-powered rifles with ammunition and the bulletproof vest were found under the bow.

A further search was conducted around the stern area of the vessel and a black handbag was found with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. It was later tested, weighed and amounted to be 1.5 kilogram.

The suspects were identified as Junior Jack, 19, a sailor of Mabaruma; Donstant Rodrigues, 38, a captain of Mora Moruca; Cuban National Samuel Alvaroz, 25; Shawn Phang, 49, a miner of School Road, Port Kaituma; Dexter Valenzuela, 44, a captain of Lot 8 Bent Road, Crane, West Coast Demerara; Corvin Griffith, 48, a captain of lot 187 Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara; Jamaican National Delroy Mairs, 53, a mason of Albouystown; Venezuelan National Rafael Ramon, 33, and Carrigon Khan, 62, a boat captain of Jacklow, Pomeroon River.