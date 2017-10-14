Khan, Yadram hit unbeaten half centuries on rain affected day at Everest

Baldeo, Ivan slam tons; five -wkt hauls for Pestano, Barrington

Amir Khan and Kamesh Yadram struck unbeaten half centuries as East Coast Demerara closed day one of the final round of the Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars three-day Franchise League against East Bank Demerara on 184-3.

The entire morning session was lost due to rain, but when play commenced at 12:20hrs at the Everest Cricket Club, East Coast Demerara suffered an early set back when opener Joshua Persaud was caught off Colin Benn for six with the score on 20.

Skipper Ronaldo Alimohamed then uprooted the stumps of Brian Sattaur for 14 before Bhaskar Yadram and his elder brother Kamesh added 54 for the third wicket. Bhaskar timed the ball well and struck five fours before he was taken off Sagar Hetheramani for 38.

Kamesh and Amir Khan then frustrated their opponents as they put on an unbroken 106-run fourth wicket stand with patient batting in hazy conditions.

When bad light stopped play just after 17:00hrs, Khan was unbeaten on 69 and Kamesh on 57.

Alimohamed swung the changes in search of the breakthrough, but Khan and Kamesh stood firm defending the good length balls and accumulating runs off the bad balls. Khan struck seven fours and batted for just over two hours while Kamesh hit two boundaries in his four hours and five minutes stay in the middle.

At Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne posted a mammoth 440 all out batting first against Georgetown. Balchand Baldeo struck 107 (12×4, 2×6) while Rajiv Ivan slammed 102 (9×4, 3×6). David Latchaya made 69, Kandasammy Surujnarine 54 and Joshua Ramsammy 42.

Shemroy Barrington picked up 6-38 off 9.3 overs while Steven Sankar captured 4-158.

In reply Georgetown were 115-6 at stumps. Raymond Perez scored 41 and Paul Wintz 24. Clinton Pestano has so far picked up 5-38. No play was possible at Bush Lot between Lower Corentyne and West Berbice. Play will commence at 09:00hrs today.

(Zaheer Mohamed)