GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League… Shaping the next generation of ballweavers

By Franklin Wilson

Competing in any league affords players and technical staff the opportunity to evaluate performances consistently with the aim of strengthening tactically and otherwise in a structured way for the next match.

It becomes even more encouraging when you are competing over two rounds.

The inaugural Guyana Football Federation/National Milling Company of Guyana/Thunderbolt Flour Power sponsored Intra Association Under-17 League is gradually shaping the next generation of players for Guyana through this critical league.

Players in all nine (9) Regional Member Association have had the chance to play consistently since last year in this league which is presently in second round flight. Players and coaching staff have been busy each weekend, planning and playing.

To date, only the Berbice Football Association (BFA) has completed their league with New Amsterdam United coming out as the top team in round-two; accumulating 16 points from their 7 matches, five wins with one draw and a loss.

Upper Demerara, Rupununi, Bartica and Essequibo have all commenced their respective leagues but due to various challenges which included adverse weather, matches have been called off from time to time.

Currently, matches are being played in East Demerara, East Bank, West Demerara and Georgetown.

A peek into the points standings of the aforementioned association’s reveals that Buxton United (East Demerara), Grove Hi Tech (East Bank), Pouderoyen and Eagles (West Demerara) and Fruta Conquerors have all played unbeaten to date.

Buxton have one draw in 10 matches, Grove is 13 for 13, Pouderoyen and Eagles have 5 wins each and a draw, while Conquerors is 10 for 10, so far.

NAMILCO’s Managing Director Mr. Bert Sukhai has stated that he is very thrilled to see players engaged on a weekly basis in honing their skills which will ultimately redound to the benefit of themselves and Guyana in a few short years.

As a matter of fact, Sukhai, who keeps a very close tab on the happenings of the league along with fellow company executives, pointed out that the Flour Power branded league has already begun to make tangible contributions to the national grid.

Many of the players being exposed have also shown what can be achieved when Guyana, for the first time won an Under-15 championship that was played in St. Martin in June this year. Two of the players in that side, Troni Semple and Orville Daniels are part of the NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power league.

The MOU between NAMILCO and the GFF is for five years (inked in May 2016) and during this time it is anticipated that a solid foundation would be set for the future of the sport locally, regionally and internationally.

It is anticipated that this league would create the framework for the return of real inter-association football which has been dormant for quite some time.

There is no doubt that this current batch of under-17 players are eager to showcase their worth against each other to decide who is the best.

When a tournament of this nature is realised, fans from each association can look forward to some exciting matches as future stars collide. Coaches will also have the chance to showcase their tactical capabilities as well.