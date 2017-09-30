PNCR Diamond Jubilee Family Fun day and Sports set for next month

Over $2.5million dollars in Cash prizes

As part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the People’s National Congress Reform, the political party will be hosting a Diamond Jubilee Family Fun day and Sports in the mining town of Linden which was named after Founder of the party, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham on October 29th. The theme for the event is “United and Strong: 60 years on” and the fun day and sports will get underway from 10:00hrs at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC). The event will include Basketball, Futsal, Athletics and Domino competitions, in addition to novelty events that will cater for the entire family.

The basketball competition is sure to excite with 1st division, inter-association playoffs, bouncing off from 10:00hrs between Linden, Georgetown and Berbice. Linden, being the hosts of the competition, will secure a bye to the finals where they will challenge the winner of the Berbice vs. Georgetown game, which will all be played at the MSC hard court. A total of $175,000 will be up for grabs in that competition with the winners securing a top purse of $100,000, 2nd $50,000 and 3rd $25,000.

The athletics arm of the one-day event will begin at 11:00hrs and will be the most lucrative with a total of $750,000 in cash prizes up for grabs. The structured Grand Prix competition will run off at the MSC ground and will have events for Male and Female in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m , 5000m inclusive of the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events. Three athletes will be allowed to compete in each category from each club. Registrations close for the athletics Grand Prix on October 15.

Meanwhile, the Futsal knockout tourney begins at 12:00hrs with 16 teams from across Guyana matching skills for the 1st prize of $200,000, 2nd, $100,000 and 3rd $50,000, all inclusive of trophies and bragging rights in the evolving local futsal arena. Like all the other competitions that will be competed on the day by the respective sport associations (Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation, Athletics Association of Guyana), the futsal knockout tourney has been approved by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

The Domino competition will feature 15 teams vying for almost $300,000 in cash prizes which will be held in the pavilion of the MSC.

Not forgetting the family fun, novelty events such as tug-o-war, lime & spoon races, quiz contest, buns eating, kids’ zone, bouncy castles and the feature 60 metres races for both male and female members of the executive committee of the Party are set to be part of the anticipated event.

Further entertainment will be provided by Linden’s Movement Sound System, Father Moey and Determine Sound and DJ Winston.

Yesterday, during an impressive ceremony that was conducted at Congress Place (PNCR headquarters), Sophia, Chairperson of the Jubilee celebrations, Junior Minister of Public Infrastructure Annette Ferguson officially launched the event in the presence of Committee member Bobby Vieira, co-ordinators Edison Jefford and Rawle Welch along with representatives from the media.

According to the Minister, the Party is anticipating a huge turnout of supporters, well wishers and all Guyana as they celebrate a historic occasion in the history of the Party.

“This Fun Day & Sports activity is not only for members of the Party, but is also an occasion for every Guyanese regardless of political affiliation, colour or creed and I call on all to come out and enjoy a fun-filled day in the Linden community,” she told the gathering.

Ferguson informed that over $2.5million in prize monies will be up for grabs in the respective competitions, adding that while the aim is for all to have a good time and be part of the celebrations, because it is going to be a one-day activity a decision was made to make the futsal and domino competitions invitational.

Bobby Vieira in his remarks echoed similar sentiments expressed by Minister Ferguson, adding that persons desirous of being part of the celebrations could use the occasion as an excursion and take family members to the community in a safe way.

He said the Planning Committee decided to offer a package, excursion style to patrons who wish to go, but did not want to drive, while those thinking of consuming alcohol could do so and not have to worry about their safe return. In conclusion he explained that, “This is not a PNC celebration but a national celebration since the PNC is part of the national fabric.”