Venezuela’s claims a threat to Caribbean’s zone of peace – Granger to UN assembly

President David Granger told the United Nations General Assembly, Venezuela remains a threat to peace in the Caribbean.

The President’s address to the UNGA, in New York where world leaders are gathered for the annual forum, yesterday focused on the people, peace and the planet.

It would be Granger’s third presentation to the UNGA, a powerful setting for leaders to raise key issues.

The President also stressed the importance of resolving long-standing interstate conflicts in pursuit of peace.

Focusing on the border controversy, President Granger noted Guyana remains at the peril of Venezuela whose claim to the country’s territory dates back before Independence.

“Disturbing developments within Venezuela have attracted the world’s attention and aroused the concerns of many of us over the privations of its people. The Caribbean people wish for the Caribbean to be a Zone of Peace. The Venezuelan claim to Guyana’s territorial integrity, however, would be a threat to that zone,” President Granger told the Assembly.

Guyana and Venezuela are currently engaged in the Good Offices’ process facilitated by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, with the aim to finally resolving the long-standing controversy, by the end of the year.

“Guyana has been working with the Secretary General’s Personal Representative. Guyana looks to the international community to ensure that Venezuela is not allowed to thwart the processes of judicial settlement which is the clear and agreed path to peace and justice,” the President declared.

Venezuela upped its aggression in May 2015 when US-owned ExxonMobil announced that it found oil in Guyana.

That neighbouring country, which has been making claims on a large part of Essequibo for years now despite a settlement, even drew maps claiming the waters where the oil was found 100 miles from Georgetown.

To punish Guyana, Venezuela halted an oil-for-rice deal.

Venezuela is facing severe internal turmoil with its economy in turmoil.

Guyana complained to the United Nations General Assembly, with Granger on his first speech to that body in 2015, appealing for attention.

In his address to the assembly, the Head of State also supported the call for the reform of the UN’s Security Council “to give even greater voice to developing countries”.

Striving for peace must remain a “ceaseless quest” for the UN if it is to provide a good life for the world’s people, he noted.

“The United Nations is the paramount global instrument of peace. It has a vital role to play in ensuring respect for international law through the International Court of Justice and the Security Council”, the President asserted.

President David Granger also expressed support to countries facing threats to peace. He gave Guyana’s backing for the two-state solution to the Palestine-Israeli conflict.

“We affirm the right of the Palestinian people to a homeland and to a dignified existence. We demand the withdrawal of the injurious economic embargo against the Caribbean island of Cuba. The embargo frustrates that state’s right to development.”

President Granger charged the nations at the General Assembly to “resolve to reinforce respect for the rights of citizens within the governance structures of our member states” even as it is challenged by a growing humanitarian crisis across the world.

“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) represent our collective desire and determination to eradicate hunger and poverty from our planet while promoting equal opportunities in education, employment and social justice for both men and women. The adoption of the SDGs has catalysed our aspirations for a better world into concrete and forward-looking actions and objectives,” the President said.

However, a sustainable planet is vital for the survival of humanity and the President noted that there has been an indifference towards protecting the planet. “Climate change is not a fiction or the invention of a few extremists”, he empahsised while highlighting the devastation Caribbean states suffered at the hands of several hurricanes.

“Guyana is playing its part, within the limits of its resources, to provide relief to affected populations in sister Caribbean states”, President Granger noted. The Head of State also recommitted to Guyana’s pioneering role in global environmental stewardship which includes the signing of the Paris Agreement and other measures taken nationally, such as the conservation of Guyana’s rainforest, to protect the environment.

The President also called on UN to preserve the Guiana Shield, of which Guyana is part. “Guyana calls on the United Nations to help protect and preserve the ‘Guiana Shield’ as a global resource for the survival and sustainability of our planet.”

President Granger expressed confidence in the nations of the UN to “fulfil the promise of the UN Charter and the theme of the General Assembly to focus on people, to strive for peace and to protect the planet”.

The theme for this year’s UN general debate is Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.