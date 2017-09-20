Govt. to address decline in fisheries sector

To address the decline in the fisheries sector, the government of Guyana has received assistance from the People’s Republic of China that is funding a training course on Aquaculture Technology.

With this initiative 30 Guyanese including farmers will benefit from the training opportunity. The programme that was launched on Monday will culminate on September 28, next. In his feature address at the Regency Hotel Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder said that the training opportunity is appreciated particularly since it has been recognised that marine resources are depleting.

He said that steps must be taken to ensure that this trend does not continue. Holder said that initial steps have been taken to address the issue in the form of monitoring mechanisms and harvest control rules.

“We realize that we must diversify and look at other sources of fish protein. One such measure is the development of a thriving Aquaculture sector to replace the shortfall anticipated in marine resources. The Government of Guyana has placed this as a priority area and we will be pushing this agenda.”

Further, the Minister said that there is a need for increased capacity building with Government staff and farmers to ensure that they receive the required knowledge to push Aquaculture development in Guyana.

Holder indicated to the participants that the training they will receive should be seen as an improvement in their capability to earn a living while making a contribution to the nation’s health and food security.

He said that for there to be development in the aquaculture sector, each person involved must be given an equal opportunity to be equipped with the necessary knowledge.

“The Government is committed to the development of aquaculture and we would like to indicate to the People’s Republic of China that we welcome the Technical experts who will be executing the workshop and ensure that they receive the Guyanese hospitality for which we are well known.”

The course is being offered through the collaboration of the Chinese government the Fujian Institute of Oceanography. A total of seven professionals will conduct the training sessions on aquaculture technology.

The areas that will be targeted are cultivation techniques for marine fishes, shrimps; overview of freshwater fishes; artificial breeding and cultivation techniques for tilapia; water quality conditioning and disease prevention, mariculture development and prospects for Guyana.

Also present at the launch was Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchum, who said that Guyana has been a major ally for his country and it is a pleasure to offer assistance in such a way.

He said, “This training seeks to improve technological aquaculture in Guyana. Being experts in this field, we are here to share technology and see how this technology will work in this environment while making efforts to improve the industry.”

According to the Ambassador, Guyana will benefit from having a strengthened fisheries sector.

Further, Vice President of the Academy for International Business Officials (AIBO), Ministry of Commerce of China, Liu Mingzhe, said that this training is the first of its kind in Guyana.

“It is the first training of this nature to be held in Guyana and it opens the door to have many other courses in agriculture, education, infrastructure and other developmental areas being offered to Guyanese.”

Offering brief remarks as well was Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of The Presidency of the Department of Public Service, Reginald Brotherson. He said that the training will equip stakeholders in the sector with the technical knowledge to improve their output.