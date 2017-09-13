Guyana NRA Recorded Shoot… Captain Mahendra Persaud continues excellent form with another classy shoot

The Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Fullbore Captain has continued to show encouraging form ahead of next month’s 150th Anniversary Shoot which will also double as the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Caribbean Championships here in Guyana.

At last Sunday’s Recorded Shoot held at the Timehri Rifle and Pistol Ranges, Persaud who shot two of the three possibles achieved on the day (50.4 @ 300 yards; 35.4 @ 500yards), the other achieved by Sherwin Felicien (35.4 @ 500yards) ended the day with a total of 117 9Vs two more points than Peter Persaud and Felicien five off the pace, in second and third.

Continuing preparations ahead of next month’s historic championships, shooters on Sunday last also competed at the 900 yards range which turned out to be the most exciting as heavy winds presented many challenges for the marksmen.

When the winds had settled and the final shot rang out in fading light, Peter Persaud with a score of 33. 3Vs emerged as the winner of the range. According to a GuyanaNRA release, the shooters were all in disbelief at the scores recorded at 900 yards.

The association further stated that the day’s scores saw an overall improvement in scores by the shooters which were recognised by Captain Persaud when he announced the results. Persaud noted that such form augurs well for Guyana’s defence of the team matches, Short and Long Range next month.

The shooters, in remembrance of their late colleague, Mr. Richard ‘Dickie’ Fields, who was laid to rest last Wednesday, observed one minute’s silence on the 900 yards bank. On Thursday last, Guyana NRA’s President, Brig, Patrick West and the Executive Council also paid respect to its late Vice President during its Council meeting; Richard Fields was at the time of his passing, the longest serving Council member.