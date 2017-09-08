RHTY&SC surpasses 2017 target of 500 programmes/activities

New revised target of 700 set

At the start of this year, the eight cricket teams and the Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) set themselves an ambitious target of 500 programmes/activities to be achieved and have done so with the year still a few months away from closure.

Programmes/activities have been done under the sub-headings of sports, coaching, charity, youth development, religious, community development, anti-drugs, physical fitness, medical, anti-suicide, anti-crime, public relations, educational, social development and jobs for youths among others.

On Saturday last, the target was achieved with the hosting of an Evening of Music with the Guyana Defence Force Musical Band as part of the 175th Anniversary of the Rose Hall Village.

Club Secretary/CEO, Hilbert Foster was elated at achieving the target so early in the year with four months remaining and disclosed that a revised target of 700 has now been set for the 31st December, 2017.

He disclosed that the highest total of activities/programmes achieved by the club was 503 in 2016 and noted that 2017 has been very successful so far due to the hard work, dedication and sacrifice of its members especially Executives including Mark Papannah, Simon Naidu, Pamela Brusch, Elizabeth Brusch, Sohan Harry and a group of dedicated cricketers among them, Jonathan Rampersaud, Joel Pike, Dian Prahalad, Mahendra Gopilall, Una Mathadin, Marian Samaroo and Tyrese Sealey.

Foster disclosed that one of the main reasons for the target being achieved so early apart from hard work is the lack of cricket being played at any level during 2017 by the Berbice Cricket Board.

No Inter-club matches have been played so far this year at the Under-15, 17, 19, Female or Second Division levels while the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets First Division Team has only played one match.

This has allowed the players to get more involved in personal developmental programmes and among the numerous activities successfully completed to date are Tribute to Heroes, Annual Award Ceremony, Tribute to Retired Teachers, Tribute to Outstanding Teachers, Children Mash Parade, Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers, Ansa Mcal Award of Excellence, Region 6 Sports Award, Dolphin Award of Excellence, Annual Cricket Academy, Annual Republic Bank Summer Camp, Youth Information Booklet, Tourist Poster for Rose Hall Town, Fitness Walk, Health Fair, DMLAS Coaching Programme, Cross Country Race, Sharing out of $1M worth of school bags, assistance to cricket clubs, distribution of bicycles, Dare to Dream, Patron’s Green Economy T20 Cup, Say No/Say Yes Campaigns, NAMILCO Exercise Books Programme, We Care Hampers Project, Say No to Crime, Football tournament, Mother of the Year, Father of the Year, Tribute to Senior Citizens, Monthly Pensioner Programme, Traffic Education Campaign, Restoration of Area ‘H’ Pavillion, Berbice Top Ten Award Scheme, Construction of Concrete Scoreboard, upgrading of Area ‘H’ ground, Say No to Alcohol, Athletes Fitness Events, Educational Scholarship, Youth Information Booklet, NSC Balls Projects for Clubs, Youth Inspiration Forum, Scorebooks for Clubs Project, GWI cricket tournament, Educational Posters, Feeding of the Poor Programme, Essay Competition, Debating Competitions and Poster Competitions, among others.

The Management of the Club and the eight cricket teams are confident that during the last four months of the year they would achieve the new target of 700 despite taking a well deserved slow down.

Among the remaining activities for the year are, Career and Business Fair, DMLAS Teacher of the Year Award Scheme, Christmas Village, Busta Champion of Champions, Nasir Memorial Cricket, Republic Bank Under-17 Cricket Tribute to Head Teachers, Christmas Charity Programme, Annual Youth Review Magazine, Climate Change Booklet, Say No/Say Yes Electronic Billboard, Poster Competition and distribution of wheel chairs.

The RHTY&SC, MS, is expressing gratitude to the following media houses for their support during 2017 – Kaieteur News, Guyana Chronicle, Guyana Times, TVG, NCN News Room, DTV-8, LRTVS CH10 and NTN. Special thanks are also extended to all the donors and sponsors of the Club who are too numerous to mention.

The club is also acknowledging the outstanding contribution and support of its Patron, His Excellency President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Barton Scotland, Mayor of Rose Hall Town His Worship Vijai Ramoo, Regional Chairman David Armogan, Educational Officer Volita Jaikishun, Police Commander Paul Williams, Berbice Prison Chief Mr. James, Ms Rhonda Trim of the Berbice Health Authority and Ms Angela Haniff.