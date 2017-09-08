Regal Sports Softball concludes on Sunday

Exciting action is anticipated on Sunday at the Everest Cricket Club ground when the curtains come down on the Regal Sports 20-over softball competition. In the semi finals of the Masters division, Savage will challenge Ariel on pitch one while Regal will play HS Masters on pitch two at 09:00hrs.

In the Open semi finals, Regal Allstars will face De Hoop on pitch three while at GYO Speedboat will take on Farm, both games are set for 09:00hrs. The finals will commence at 12:30hrs with the winning teams in both segments taking home a trophy and $100,000 each and the runner up a trophy and $25,000. Teams are asked to be on time to facilitate a prompt start.

Meanwhile, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. / Prime Minister’s T20 Cup will be launched prior to the finals at the Everest CC.

This tournament will be played in the Masters and Open categories; players participating in the Masters segment must be 45 years and over, and must submit photo identification preferably a valid passport for registration.

The winner in the Over -45 category will take home a trophy and $500,000 while in the All Stars category the winning team will collect $600 000 and a trophy. SVC Mafia, New York President’s XI, Try State Masters and New York Hustlers are among the overseas teams that have confirmed their participation for the competition which will commence on October 27 in Georgetown.

Registration can be done through Russel Jadbeer on 626-8228 or 226-4205; no entrance fee is required.