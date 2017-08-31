Georgetown Franchise players in practice session today at Everest

The Georgetown Franchise will stage a practice session today at the Everest Cricket Club starting at 15:00hrs. The session will precede their first round match in the GCB/Jaguars 3 Day League, where Georgetown will oppose Upper Demerara/ East Bank Demerara at the Lusignan ground, commencing from 09:30hrs on Saturday.

All players in the Georgetown Franchise squad are required to attend the session, with the exception of those on overseas professional assignments.

The Georgetown squad comprises CGI contracted players Leon Johnson, Christopher Barnwell, Ramaal Lewis, Academy player Robin Bacchus, National Under-19 players Raymond Perez and Ashmead Nedd, Paul Wintz, Steven Sankar, Sunil Singh, Kwamme Crosse, Kellon Carmichael, Dexter Solomon, Qumar Torrington, Gajanan Suknanan, Ovid Richardson, Devon Lord, Joshua Wade, Martin Pestano Bell, Andre Stoll, Bernard Bailey, Cordel Mars, Nkosie Barker, as well as national Under-15 players Marvan Prasad and Anthony Williams.

The coaches for the team are Colin Stuart, Winston Smith and Clive Grimmond.