Inaugural Guinness Cage Launch on tomorrow at Windjammer Hotel

-All 32 teams reps urged to be present

Organisers of the inaugural Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Competition are asking all thirty-two teams representatives to attend the Launch of the tournament tomorrow at the Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine, Queen Street, Kitty.

According to a release, the Launch which was originally set for Monday had to be postponed due to circumstances beyond their control, but the Organisers have assured that all systems are in place for tomorrow’s official opening scheduled to begin at 14:00hrs.

Over $800,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs with the winner set to receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers will take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 along with trophies respectively.

The teams invited are tournament which kicks off on Thursday at the National Gymnasium will see teams from Georgetown, West Demerara, Linden, East Coast Demerara and East Bank Demerara go head to head over eight nights for the right to be crowned inaugural champs of the newly-introduced Guinness Cage format.

Those invited are: Georgetown- Sparta Boss, West Front Road, Future Stars, Back Circle, Leopold Street, Sophia, Tucville, North Ruimveldt, Queen Street of Tiger Bay, Abouystown A&B, Channel 9 Warriors, North East La Penitence, Alexander Village, Old Skool Ballers, Broad Street, West Back Road, Bent Street, Campbellville, Pike Street, Sophia, Newtown, Kitty, Kitty Hustlers, New Market Street; East Coast- Vryhied’s Lust, Plaisance, Melanie; East Bank- Agricola; Linden- Dave & Celena All Stars, Silver Bullets and West Demerara- Showstoppers and ESPN and Mocha Champs.

The other playing dates for the championship are August 29 and 31, September 2, 5, 7, 9 with the final set for September 16, at the same venue.

Meanwhile, all the rules and regulations to govern the tournament will be announced at the Launch and the Organisers are imploring on teams representatives to be early for a prompt start.

Kick off time on each playing night is 20:00hrs with five minutes allowance given for any team arriving late after which the opposing team will be granted a walkover.

The Organisers are asking all teams to work together with them to pull off an exciting and successful tournament.