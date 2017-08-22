GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice …

Reid’s brace orchestrates Paradise Invaders’ 1st loss as Cougars triumph to take lead

Cougars Football Club handed Paradise Invaders their first loss backed up by good home support on Sunday last at Burnham Park, New Amsterdam when the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued in the Ancient County.

Both teams approached the battle with purpose and a desire to outdo each other from start to finish of an intense clash. End to end action in the opening 45 minutes did not produce any goals.

However, it was home team Cougars which broke the deadlock after being finally able to penetrate the Paradise defence just three minutes into the second half, Lamar Reid netting the first of his two goals in the 48th minute.

As the exchanges continued to heat up, Reid was on target again to complete his tally in the 61st minute. Now finding themselves with their backs against the wall, Paradise Invaders stuck back when Shafeel De Harte rocked the nets in the 70th minute to hand his team a chance of at least sharing the points.

But the determined Cougars line up were not going to have any of that and were not in a mood to share points. They were able to defend the one goal advantage to walk away with full points which propelled them into the top spot on the points table ahead of Paradise Invaders on goal difference, both clubs locked on 12 points, losing one of their five matches apiece.

Meanwhile, Young Strikers were scheduled to play Hopetown United Rangers yesterday afternoon at the same venue.

At the #5 ground, Mahaicony Thunder Hawks failed to make an appearance for their match against Corriverton Links, the latter earning a walk over for their first points of the competition whilst also gaining 2 goals.