All relevant info on Guyana vs Mexico match in possession of GFF – Wilson

Former President (Ag.) of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Franklin Wilson whilst

welcoming and respecting the members of the federation’s right to be in the know concerning information surrounding the Guyana vs Mexico match played in Houston, Texas, USA is adamant that all relevant information pertaining to that match is in the possession of the GFF.

Wilson, in responding to the decision taken by the GFF members at the just concluded congress based on a motion proposed and seconded by two Elite League clubs, believes that it is time for the matter to be concluded and if possible the requisite monies owed to the players be paid, based on the affordability of the GFF.

He observed that it was not the desire of the then GFF to just move the game but it was a number of factors which resulted in such a decision being made, including meagre local funding, no funding from the then Government, lack of resources to host the game along with the fact that Guyana had already lost out on the opportunity to advance further in the competition as well as the necessity for the federation to supplement its income to meet expenses and indebtedness already incurred.

Wilson noted that the contracts that were entered into with Sponsports, the letter from FIFA granting permission for the game to proceed as well as one from the US Soccer Federation giving approval for the game to be played in their jurisdiction were sent to His Excellency, President Donald Ramotar and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dr. Frank Anthony.

The GFF is also in possession of information on the sums actually received in cash. In addition, this information as well as documentation regarding the expenditure on the Men’s Senior National Football team during the period January to November 2012 was shared with the media at a press conference held at the GFF in December 2012.

Match fees and bonuses agreed to between the players and the GFF have been paid to them. What is outstanding to the players is the agreed amount of 12% of monies accruing to the GFF after expenses.

There is no need to expend much needed dollars to unearth what transpired when the facts that can lead to closure on this issue, are already accessible and in the possession of the GFF. Closure of this would be a plus for all and sundry and Guyana as a whole.

Wilson disclosed that he and the current GFF President would have had discussions on the matter before and he is urging that wisdom and good sense be allowed to prevail.