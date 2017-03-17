RFA Male and Female Champions Leagues …Gladiators topple Snatchers in both female and segments

When competition in the Rupununi Football Association (RFA), male and female leagues continued on Saturday last in Lethem at the St. Ignatius Sports Complex ground – Region #9, Gladiators Football Club (GFC)

male and females teams triumphed over their rivals from Snatchers Football Club (SFC) to avenge defeats suffered on the opening day of action.

GFC’s Vandetta Henry and teammates were able to combine efforts to snatch the lead from SFC when she converted in the 9th minute. But that advantage was nullified nine minutes later when the probing SFC players pulled one back through the efforts of Helen Domingo.

The score remained 1-1 up until the second half as neither team relented. But the persistence of GFC eventually paid off as SFC cracked under constant pressure when on 68 minutes, Satisha Sam found the go ahead goal from an excellent pass that was delivered by teammate, Carlyn Henry. In the male match-up, Gladiators overpowered Snatchers, 4-2.

Meanwhile, rivalry officially kicked off on Saturday March 4th at the same venue when RFA President Mr. Ken Grant delivered brief remarks before opening of the championship witnessed by a sizable and appreciative crowd.

In the first female match-up, Snatchers FC prevailed over Gladiators 2-0 led by solid defending from Coretta Ambrose whilst the two goals were scored by Alaisha Captain and Helen Domingo in the 52nd and 58th minute, respectively.

In the other female match, Saints hammered Tabatinga 6-0, nippy forward Amanda Cabral led the winners with a helmet-trick hitting the back of the nets in the 13th, 59th, 61st and 79th minute. Sulam Beiriva and Tiffany McDonald added two more goals in the 75th and 78th minute.

In the male segment, Snatchers defeated Gladiators 3-1 while Tabatinga sprung an upset win over Saints, 3-1. A total of 17 football clubs from the Rupununi, Region 9 are vying for top honours I this league including Gold Getters from Mahdia, Region 8.