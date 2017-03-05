Questions surround who paid for third term case

The question of who paid for the third term case that was challenged in the High Court recently still remains a mystery. The case which was brought by Cedrick Richardson, against the constitutionality on whether someone can run for a third term as President saw the High Court ruling that it was wrong in law to have Presidential term limits.

At a recent press conference at Freedom House, opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo was asked if he paid the legal cost of the constitutional challenge and he denied. His party, the People’s Progressive Party, also did not pay.

As Jagdeo noted, it was his party who signed the Presidential term limit into law and that his party still holds the view that there should be Presidential term limits.

Cedrick Richardson who challenged the term limit was able to secure the services of a Trinidadian Attorney-at-Law, Douglas Mendes SC, at what would have been a substantial cost. He also had Sean Allicock, the second Attorney-at-Law who was reportedly paid very handsomely for his services in the same case.

Richardson when confronted at his home on Laing Avenue in Georgetown, said that his name is Cedric Williams and that he did not file such a case in the High Court. Earlier, a relative said that Williams is normally a person who would be involved in such activism.

Additionally, some neighbours did confirm that the man’s name is indeed Cedrick Richardson and not Cedrick Williams as the man stated.

A check of the entire Laing Avenue where Richardson lives according to the Court document only unearthed one Cedrick Richardson.

It then became hard to reconcile the fact that Richardson who lives in a small two bedroom modest house was able to acquire the services of a Trinidadian Senior Counsel and a top notch Guyanese Lawyer at what must have been an astronomical cost.

Another strange observation at Richardson’s address was that there was a recently built structure at the front of the yard obscuring the view of Richardson’s house. In addition to that, the fence is heavily barb wired and there are numerous cameras around the exterior of the yard with guard dogs keeping watch as well.

It boggles the mind as to the reason for such security measures at such a modest place. Kaieteur News was also informed that a group of Corentyne businessmen who are believed to be supporters of the opposition party also assisted to offset some of the legal expenses.

These men were all supporters of Bharrat Jagdeo. The theory is that Richardson was only used as a fall guy to challenge this case.

Recently Bharrat Jagdeo was asked if he was interested in running for a third term and he ‘danced’ around the question. He did not confirm that he has such aspirations neither did he confirm he has no such intentions.

However on February 4, 2015, Jagdeo through a statement that was read by then Head of the Presidential Secretariat Dr. Roger Luncheon said “The President (Jagdeo at the time) remains committed to not pursuing any further appointment.

Jagdeo also stated unequivocally to Kaieteur News at the summit of the Americas in Trinidad in 2009 that he had no interest in running for a third term. Jagdeo’s latest position leaves the issue up in the air.