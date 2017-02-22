Plaisance Guardians win ‘League of Champions’ Division I third place title

-UG Trojans are U-23 third position winners

Nikkoloi Smith poured in 44 points to help Plaisance Guardians blow out Pepsi Sonics

to win the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of Champions’ third place title at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall Monday night.

Plaisance Guardians dismissed Sonics 95-62 with Smith also grabbing 11 rebounds for a double-double along with Trenton Woolford scoring 17 points and 10 rebounds. Guard, Ron Campbelle added 10 points and 13 rebounds in a solid performance.

Guard, Trevor Smith had 16 points and eight steals for Sonics as Aubrey Austin scored 15 points and Junior Lovell 10 in support. Jermaine Reid had eight points with no one else really contributing on the offensive end.

Meanwhile, in the U-23 third place game, University of Guyana Trojans also dished out a heavy whipping on Eagles, winning 82-64 with Sherland Gillis scoring 19 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for a double-double. The consistent, Kadeem Peterkin scored 14 points, while Alester Lewis and Jonathan Browne added 13 each for Trojans.

For Eagles, Travis Belgrave scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to go with seven steals, while Darroll Williams supported with 13 points.