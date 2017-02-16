Latest update February 16th, 2017 12:37 AM

GuySuCo calls in police after two cases of sabotage

Feb 16, 2017

The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) has warned persons who are instigating acts of sabotage in the corporation, that it is adopting a zero-tolerance attitude.
GuySuCo stated that its management takes very seriously its responsibility to secure the livelihood of its 17,000 employees, and as such sees it as a duty to protect the assets of the corporation and ensure the highest level of productivity.
“Therefore individuals and organisations whose motives are opposed to those of the Corporation and who seek to influence our employees to commit illegal acts which will impact negatively on their livelihood and that of their fellow employees, will be met with the full force of the law,” GuySuCo said.
Over the past week, there have been two acts of sabotage on the corporation’s properties at two separate locations and the Guyana Police Force is currently conducting investigations into these matters.
“The management is well aware that most of our employees come to work, to produce, to be productive and to receive the returns of their labour and it will ensure that they are not denied that right.
“The management intends to run a business that is free from impediments such as these; and is therefore calling on persons who are either involved in these acts or are encouraging employees to commitment them, to stop and to stop now,” the corporation warned.

