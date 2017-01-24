STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Western Tigers and Santos book semi final slots following commanding wins

GFA teams Western Tigers and Santos FC have cantered into the semi finals of the Stag

Nations Cup knock-out football championship after downing their opponents from the West Demerara, Pouderoyen and Uitvlugt Warriors on Sunday last at the Tucville ground in the City.

The Tigers were in dismissive mood once again following their huge 8-0 whipping of Flamingo in their round-of-16 clash. This time around, Western Tigers hammered Pouderoyen 9-1 in the main attraction, while Santos romped to a 3-1 triumph over Uitvlugt Warriors.

Western wasted little time in assuming total control of their clash with Pouderoyen and by the half way mark were already 6-0 up. Doubles each from Randolph Wagner and Dwain McLennon set the platform for the Tigers’ commanding display as they have now blasted the nets 17 times in two matches to put their hands up as the #1 contender for the top prize of $2Million.

Both losers ended the match with 10 players, Pouderoyen’s goalkeeper Sherwin Bernard, who was miserable in his judgment during the match, was red carded in the 90+4 minute, while Uitvlugt’s Ryan Andrews was given marching orders for his second bookable offence in the 56th minute after being booked in the 43rd minute.

Western Tigers, who will play the winner of the Police / Grove Hi Tech quarter final match tomorrow night at the Tucville ground in their semi final on Sunday, mastered the slippery conditions in cantering to victory. Wagner hammered home in the 22nd and 36th minutes, while McLennon accomplished his brace in the 70th minute following his first in the 38th.

Joshua Britton opened proceedings in the 10th minute; Jorell Tyrell converted in the 20th, Jamal Pedro in the 34th, Darren Benjamin 74th with the sealer in the 90+4th off the boot of Joshua from the penalty mark.

Pouderoyen sneaked in a consolation strike via a Dwain St. Kitts goal in the 87th minute.

Santos dominated West Demerara’s #1 club Uitvlugt which showed signs of fight in spurts but did not turn up to represent on the day. Job Caesar who mesmerized the West Demerara side with his nimble play hammered home a double in the 20th minute from the penalty spot and the 81st minute.

His performance was punctuated by Keith Cains’ 39th minute strike as the City side established a 2-0 cushion by the end of the first half. Uitvlugt came out all guns blazing in the final 45 minutes and were duly rewarded for taking the fight to Santos when Keon Duke’ 52nd minute scorcher settled in the back of the nets.

While still holding the upper hand as they continued their steady trek in the Uitvlugt final third, Santos did show some signs of panic but were able to rally after the West Dem. side faded. It was during this period that the energetic Caesar sealed the deal on the night and a date with the with the winner of the Riddim Squad / Den Amstel clash tomorrow night at Tucville ground with his second goal in the 81st minute.