Medicines among crucial need at Mahdia hospital

Dec 08, 2016 News 0

…Minister Cummings to intervene

Before the Mahdia Hospital can adequately serve the people in its environs, there is need for a great

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings.

deal to be done to improve its operation. This observation was made by Minister of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, who recently visited the facility.
There is an existing need for the hospital to not only be furnished with equipment but also medical supplies and medicines in order for it to become fully operational and be better able to serve the people of Mahdia and the surrounding communities.
Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, during a recent visit to the facility, was briefed by the Regional Health Officer, Dr. Mario Kanhai; Doctor in Charge, Dr. Marvin Wilson, and other members of the Region Eight administration.
The officers were able to enlighten Minister Cummings on some of the key issues affecting the optimal functioning of the hospital.
A paucity of human resources has been identified as one of the main impediments affecting the hospital administration. The ill-timed delivery of medicines and sometimes oxygen also pose grave challenges to the timely delivery of health care services.
The absence of stable and reliable electricity is another major issue with which the hospital administration has had to contend.
Minister Cummings during her visit suggested that more collaborative efforts be made by both the regional and hospital administrations to ensure that the quality of service being provided could be enhanced to the benefit of the community.
She said, “I am very pleased to see that this hospital is very organized, clean, and patient-friendly. However, there are some shortcomings that must be dealt with in a strategic manner to ensure that high standards of health care delivery and service are maintained.
“I am therefore calling on both the regional authorities as well as the Regional Health Officer and team to strengthen their collaborative effort to deliver the best quality health care and health care services to the people of Mahdia and their surrounding communities,” Minister Cummings said.
A list of essential medicines was prepared and given to Minister Cummings who gave assurance that they will be delivered with urgency.

