Current GuySuCo executive declined perks enjoyed by previous officials

Dec 06, 2016

…no need for government to review salaries

The management of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is not aware of any decision or even the possibility that Cabinet may be reviewing the salaries offered to top employees.

GuySuCo’s CEO Errol Hanoman

In fact, the corporation said yesterday that many executive members have refused to accept some of perks enjoyed by their predecessors.
This was stated in a release the corporation sent out yesterday in response to an article published in Kaieteur News.
This newspaper, on Monday, reported that Cabinet is reviewing what has been described as “exorbitant” salaries for some executive members of GuySuCo which is drowning in over $80B debt. That analysis comes on the heels of a letter that was published in the media, highlighting some of the salaries for the GuySuCo officials which total over $12M, the newspaper reported.
GuySuco said that it was distressed to read the Kaieteur News report which reflected that the newspaper “accepted the fiction proffered by letter writers and did not seek, as good journalism requires, to verify the accuracy of the figures.”
The management of GuySuCo said that a simple check would have revealed that apart from the figures quoted being fictional, all salaries and conditions of service of the executives and managers are strictly within the longstanding Corporation grades and scales for the respective positions.
These, GuySuCo said, were in place well before the appointment of the current Board of Directors, Interim Management Committee and specialist consultants. “It would seem that Kaieteur News has unwittingly allowed itself to be the vehicle for those who are bent on fomenting public mischief.”
Further, the Corporation was keen to note that some of its executive members have actually declined some of the longstanding benefits attached to their respective positions. “These are facts of which the subject Minister would have been fully advised so that there could be no justification for peddling the myth that the Cabinet would have to scrutinize the objective evaluation of the relativities of jobs in GuySuCo.”
The Corporation said that it is evident that there are elements within the society who are unhappy with the management and leadership of GuySuCo and who, along with their letter writing friends, are hell bent on destabilizing the management of GuySuCo. They are trying their utmost to derail the efforts being made by the GuySuCo Management, Board and Government to find solutions for GuySuCo and its employees going forward.
“The grossly exaggerated and fictional remuneration packages contained in the mischievous letters of one Sookram Persaud (November 30 edition of KN) and John Williams (December 5 edition of KN) can only be aimed at creating animosity towards the management by the Corporation’s workers and the public at large,” said GuySuCo.

