Latest update December 2nd, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PI into KNews grenade attack…Police Station diary vanishes

Dec 02, 2016 News 0

– arrest warrant out for Kaieteur News staffer

A diary of the Ruimveldt Police Station has disappeared. The diary contains entries for knews-suspectsJune 4, 2016, the day a live grenade was lobbed at a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) belonging to Glenn Lall, publisher of the Kaieteur News.
It was to be tendered in court yesterday by Police Constable Darson LaRose, when the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the grenade attack continued. LaRose is stationed at the Ruimveldt station and attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID),
Leroy Williams,25, of Durban Backlands, Georgetown; Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property. Garraway is currently out on $300,000 High Court bail.
The other two accused remain on remand.
Howard is unrepresented by an attorney. Alfie Garraway is being represented by Attorneys Stanley Moore and Glenn Hanoman, while Attorney Neil Bollers is defending Williams.
Constable LaRose was scheduled to be cross-examined by the attorneys in relation to entries he made in the diary pertaining to investigation done by him in the matter.
However, when Constable LaRose took the stand he said that he was unable to locate the station diary. According to the police witness, he made checks in the storeroom and inquires office of the said police station for the book, but found nothing.
He added that he also searched the office of the Station Sergeant and came up empty handed.
Meanwhile, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan issued an arrest warrant for Somal Sharma, Network Administrator at Kaieteur News. Sharma has failed to attend three consecutive court hearings to testify, despite being informed several times by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers to be present in court.
He is the final witness in this PI, before the prosecution closes its case.
At the last court hearing (November 24) Detective Corporal Junior Blair was cross examined by both lawyers. Corporal Blair is the Subordinate Officer (SO) in charge of the Forensic Video Unit at CID, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.
Corporal Blair had testified in relation to CCTV footage retrieved from Kaieteur News building which he extracted on to three compact discs. The discs with the footages were admitted to form part of the prosecution’s evidence, after its contents were revealed to the court.
According to reports, on the day in question, a security staffer heard an unusual sound coming from near Lall’s vehicle PRR 8398, which was parked on the western side of newspapers Lot 24 Saffon Street, Georgetown office.
On checking the front of the vehicle, the staffer spotted a grenade lying near one of the front tyres. Video footage from the company’s CCTV cameras showed a grey-coloured vehicle, slowing as it approached Lall’s vehicle. The driver accelerated after the explosive device was thrown.
Shemar Wilson also known as ‘Abdue’ is still wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the grenade attack.
He is 20 years of age and his last known addresses have been given as 43 North Sophia and 51 West La Penitence, Georgetown.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana to participate in Int. U15 tournament…Squad of 26 shortlisted; encampment to begin on Sunday

Guyana to participate in Int. U15 tournament…Squad of 26...

Dec 02, 2016

The Guyana Football Federation Inc. (GFF) has been invited by the French Guiana Football Association to participate in an international Under-15 tournament and has shortlisted a squad of twenty-six...
Read More
Paul steers Capoey All Stars to Gobin Female T20 crown

Paul steers Capoey All Stars to Gobin Female T20...

Dec 02, 2016

Guyanese win MMA fight in Trinidad

Guyanese win MMA fight in Trinidad

Dec 02, 2016

EDFA Senior League continues on Sunday

EDFA Senior League continues on Sunday

Dec 02, 2016

Top thoroughbreds for Nand Persaud and Co. Limited/Sky Plus Horse Race Meet

Top thoroughbreds for Nand Persaud and Co....

Dec 02, 2016

Stratavon overcome Enmore to claim Fairfield T20

Stratavon overcome Enmore to claim Fairfield T20

Dec 02, 2016

GCA/Noble House Sea Foods quarter finals on this weekend

GCA/Noble House Sea Foods quarter finals on this...

Dec 02, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch