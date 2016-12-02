PI into KNews grenade attack…Police Station diary vanishes

– arrest warrant out for Kaieteur News staffer

A diary of the Ruimveldt Police Station has disappeared. The diary contains entries for June 4, 2016, the day a live grenade was lobbed at a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) belonging to Glenn Lall, publisher of the Kaieteur News.

It was to be tendered in court yesterday by Police Constable Darson LaRose, when the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the grenade attack continued. LaRose is stationed at the Ruimveldt station and attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID),

Leroy Williams,25, of Durban Backlands, Georgetown; Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property. Garraway is currently out on $300,000 High Court bail.

The other two accused remain on remand.

Howard is unrepresented by an attorney. Alfie Garraway is being represented by Attorneys Stanley Moore and Glenn Hanoman, while Attorney Neil Bollers is defending Williams.

Constable LaRose was scheduled to be cross-examined by the attorneys in relation to entries he made in the diary pertaining to investigation done by him in the matter.

However, when Constable LaRose took the stand he said that he was unable to locate the station diary. According to the police witness, he made checks in the storeroom and inquires office of the said police station for the book, but found nothing.

He added that he also searched the office of the Station Sergeant and came up empty handed.

Meanwhile, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan issued an arrest warrant for Somal Sharma, Network Administrator at Kaieteur News. Sharma has failed to attend three consecutive court hearings to testify, despite being informed several times by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers to be present in court.

He is the final witness in this PI, before the prosecution closes its case.

At the last court hearing (November 24) Detective Corporal Junior Blair was cross examined by both lawyers. Corporal Blair is the Subordinate Officer (SO) in charge of the Forensic Video Unit at CID, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Corporal Blair had testified in relation to CCTV footage retrieved from Kaieteur News building which he extracted on to three compact discs. The discs with the footages were admitted to form part of the prosecution’s evidence, after its contents were revealed to the court.

According to reports, on the day in question, a security staffer heard an unusual sound coming from near Lall’s vehicle PRR 8398, which was parked on the western side of newspapers Lot 24 Saffon Street, Georgetown office.

On checking the front of the vehicle, the staffer spotted a grenade lying near one of the front tyres. Video footage from the company’s CCTV cameras showed a grey-coloured vehicle, slowing as it approached Lall’s vehicle. The driver accelerated after the explosive device was thrown.

Shemar Wilson also known as ‘Abdue’ is still wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the grenade attack.

He is 20 years of age and his last known addresses have been given as 43 North Sophia and 51 West La Penitence, Georgetown.