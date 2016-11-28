GAPF/Fitness Clash of the Seniors…Rahim, Petterson, Taharally and Toney win respective divisions

By Zaheer Mohamed

Only the strong survived yesterday’s battle when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) / Fitness Express Clash of the Seniors National Championship was contested at the St. Stanislaus College, Brickdam.

Powerlifting not only tests an athlete’s strength but endurance and some the nation’s leading athletes displayed their prowess much to the delight of the fans. Powerlifting is comprised of three lifts, the squat, bench press and dead lift with the winner of each weight category posting the biggest total in kilos.

At the conclusion of the events which saw the athletes pushing their bodies to the maximum, Vijai Rahim emerged as the Overall Male Equipped winner while Carlos Petterson took the Male Overall Unequipped title. Nadina Taharally claimed the Female Overall Unequipped crown and Tinesha Toney grabbed the Female Overall Equipped title.

Lifting in the 74kg category, Rahim chalked up 545.158 Wilks points after squatting 250kg, bench pressing 160kg and dead lifting 285kg which amounted to 645kg. In the 93 kg class in the unequipped segment Petterson achieved a new deadlift record with a lift of 300kg; he bench pressed 140kg and squatted 250kg; his Wilks points was 433.527.

Although Rahim took the Overall title, Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney demolished the national benchpress record on his way to the highest total of 867.5kg. He erased the previous record which was held by ‘Big’ John Edwards (230kg) after posting 232.kg.

Prior to his record breaking feat, Chesney squatted 355kg, dead lifted 272.5kg, but his 499.507 Wilks points were not good enough to overcome Rahim.

Taharally registered a total of 332.5kg, her Wilks points amounted to 347.5 where paved the way for her title while Toney had a total of 365kg and 427.086 Wilks points. In the male Unequipped 59kg class, Dwayne Welch emerged as the winner with a total lift of 365kg while Romario Gonsalves won the Equipped division.

Arif Imamadeen captured the 66kg equipped title with a total of 542.5kg while Rahim won the Equipped 74kg class with a total of 695kg; the Unequipped crown went to Donnel Perry who managed 530kg in total.

The Unequipped 83kg division was taken by Phillip Ramalho who chalked up 532.5 kg while Winston Stoby grabbed the Equipped prize with an Overall lift of 667.5kg. Carlos Petterson won the Unequipped 93kg class with a total of 690kg while Nigel Phillips took the Equipped segment with a total of 727.5 kg.

The 105kg Unequipped crown went to Christopher Richards who amassed 620kg; Fazim Abdool claimed the Equipped 105kg category with a lift of 785kg. The 120kg Equipped segment was taken by Colin Chesney who amassed a total of 867.5kg while Roshan Alli captured the male 120+Equipped class with a lift of 635kg; Rawndell Clemenston took the Unequipped title lifting in the 692.5kg division.

The competition was sponsored by Fitness Express, Trophy Stall, Buddys Gym and Ticket Master Travel Agency was used a yardstick to select athletes for international competitions next year. The GAPF will kick start next season’s local calendar with the traditional novice competition in March.